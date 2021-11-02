In September, I wrote a column about the value of student newspapers, unaware that my college newspaper — The Beacon at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts — was in the middle of a battle to fund their weekly print edition. In short, they made a mistake when requesting their budget for this current school year and had to request the funds through the college’s supplemental budget overseen by the student government association, and this led to a campuswide dialogue about the value of the student newspaper’s print edition in general.
“Our future employers won’t ask us why we received a B+ in our writing class, but they will ask us to submit a portfolio of our stories, photography, and examples of page design,” Mike O’Brien, co-editor in chief of the paper, wrote in a piece defending the print paper. “If we are unable to continue printing the paper, there is an entire element of marketability that we lose from not having a print product.”
O’Brien is correct in this assertion, as while it is true that print circulation of newspapers in the country is a shadow of what it once was, print journalism hasn’t died out yet, as thousands of dailies and weeklies still exist across the country, making it still advantageous for students to have experience with print newspapers. Fortunately, The Beacon’s budget request was approved, and as such MCLA will remain a place where journalism students can gain hands-on experience putting together a printed product.
The Pew Research Center estimates that in 2020, total circulation of U.S. daily newspapers were 24.3 million for weekday and 25.8 million for Sunday editions, which has fallen consistently from a peak of about 60 million that was sustained between 1964 and 1998 for daily editions. This makes sense, as the turn of the millennium coincided with the rise of the internet, which changed the way we consume news, as newspapers went from being one of the most consistent, reliable ways to consume news — especially local news — to a much slower and less convenient format when compared to news websites, though it is important to note that print newspapers have continued to retain unique traits that have allowed them to remain the preferred news format for many readers.
I think the most important element of a print newspaper is its ability to have each of its design elements customized and its content curated to optimize the reading experience. Newspapers have a beginning, middle and end, which allows editors to dictate precisely where stories should go as determined by their level of importance, how dominant they should appear on the page, and it’s much easier to make breakout presentations of stories because of the static and isolated nature of each issue of a newspaper. This also makes it easier for readers to gain a sense of completion, something that’s very difficult to get through the endless scroll of news websites.
“Newspapers pack a lot of information into a format that is portable, durable and doesn’t require electricity from a battery or cord,” Kevin Post of The Press of Atlantic City wrote in a 2018 piece about print. “The pages are large enough to put multiple stories, photos, graphics, short things and ads into a single view. They hold up well under any condition short of reading them in a pouring rain, yet they are also disposable — a fresh and richly varied collection of pages will arrive tomorrow.”
Ever since online news started eating into print circulation, it has been widely speculated that digital will kill off print — a task it has been hard at work doing for the last 20 years. And as such, there have been many predictions that we will one day find ourselves in a post-newspaper world, where all news is gathered from online publication. Several sound dystopian, as news websites are powered by clicks, and some of the most important stories newspapers cover — such as those that hold powerful figures accountable, those that shed light on the inner workings of government, and just about every flavor of hyperlocal coverage — are not always the viral content websites crave. Douglas McLennan and Jack Miles’ description of such a future, from a 2018 piece they wrote for The Washington Post, particularly struck me:
“For generations, many newspapers have called themselves The Mirror, The Daily Mirror, The Hometown Mirror, or the like. ... Imagine your home without a mirror or any mirror surrogate, like a cellphone camera. Imagine that you could never see your own reflection. Now imagine that your country has lost its national mirror, and you can never see an honest reflection of what it looks like. Worse, substitute that lost mirror for a fun-house mirror of pervasive and overwhelming attempts to dissemble, lie and spread fake news.”
I think it’s arguable that, especially on social media, most people already see the world through a lens warped by engagement algorithms. This is not to say that society will fall apart in a post-newspaper world, but it’s worth mentioning that print’s easy-to-read, curated format full of news from credible sources still has value in a chaotic digital world, and it deserves a seat at the table of the 21st century.