PITTSFIELD — I recently attended the second wake of a young person I knew in the past year, both of them taken by motor vehicle accidents. He was a friend from college, and just started a job doing environmental work he loved, and it still doesn’t feel real; half of my brain still expects to see him in the future in North Adams.
The poet John Keats, who passed away at the age of 25, wrote as he was dying “If I should die ... I have left no immortal work behind me — nothing to make my friends proud of my memory — but I have loved the principle of beauty in all things, and if I had had time I would have made myself remembered.” To me, this captures the tragedy of dying young, which is leaving behind a legacy that feels incomplete, a life unfinished. I think a lot of this has to do with the fact that we usually define legacies in terms of accomplishments, accolades and the work that we do on Earth, all of which dying young cuts short. In his letter, Keats notes that he believes that if he were to die, he would leave behind no “immortal works,” which many desire to make for the simple reason that they want to make something that endures long after they pass away, which is a very human sentiment.
For most people, their legacies are the people they leave behind, the lives they touched and the people that will never forget them, for better or worse. Unlike Keats, who was fortunate enough to leave behind “immortal works” that endure today, many people do not, and to be fair, I don’t think a human life should be defined by someone’s ability to create a masterpiece. Being a master at your craft doesn’t necessarily make you a good person, and at the end of your life, the toil of your life’s work won’t save you from death.
The song “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails comes to mind, particularly the lines “And you could have it all / My empire of dirt.” County legend Johnny Cash recorded a version of that song late in his life, and gave new context and meaning to it, coming from the iconic musician at the end of his life, when no accolades or wealth could save him from his own deteriorating health. The music video that accompanies Cash’s cover is particularly meaningful, as his melancholic facial expressions and reactions reveal his internal struggle with his own mortality, a struggle that he would succumb to seven months after filming the video. As the song says: “Everyone I know goes away / In the end,” and the same is true for everyone and everything.
But just because something is finite, doesn’t make it meaningless, and that is true of human life, even of those that lack “immortal works” like Cash and Keats, though I must admit, this notion of overall purpose and meaning is one that I struggle with especially with processing the recent loss of my friend and my cousin, who died last year. I’ve had plenty of older relatives pass away, but there is something uniquely cruel about saying goodbye to someone just coming out of what should have been the dawn of their life. With any death, there are always haunting questions of what could have been, but they are particularly poignant when someone is struck down when they are young.
Why? That’s the hardest question when it comes to these losses, because it’s unanswerable. As people, we demand reasons and explanations for things that often either have mundane, unsatisfying ones, or don’t have answers at all, especially in the face of tragedy. It’s hard to accept that a loved one died only because of a miscalculation on the road, or that they put trust in the wrong person to safely drive them home. It’s hard to accept that not everyone’s lives conform into neat narratives that make sense.
And to be fair, I’m not sure if it would help if they did. As perhaps one of the most profound lines in Marvel’s “WandaVision” notes: “But what is grief, if not love persevering?” A lot of people connected with this line when its episode aired, mostly because it came at a time before COVID vaccines were available to everyone, when the pandemic was about to hit its one-year anniversary in March — and also because it’s true. We feel grief for people because we loved them in life, and we still love them even when they are gone. And there’s something profoundly beautiful about that — that grief is born from love that refuses to die.
That love, I think, serves as a torch that keeps our memories of them alight.
I don’t pretend to have all the answers to processing grief, and I am hardly the only one to lose multiple loved ones in this pandemic, but I think that that’s all the more reason why we need to talk about grief, and those we’ve lost, especially as COVID’s death toll continues to rise.