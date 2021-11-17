November is National Adoption Month, during which institutions ranging from the statehouse to the White House raise awareness about adoptions and all the complex issues that surround them, especially the foster care system from which many children are adopted from.
My own adoption was finalized 15 years ago, and it changed my life. I remember a sense of relief and peace washed over me — something I rarely felt as a foster child — as the yearslong adoption process drew to a close. One of the worst things foster care does to a child is that it robs them of any sense of familial permanency, especially considering that at any moment, they could be moved to a different home without much warning. In principle, if you’re taken away from your biological family — especially if you’re young enough to remember it like I was — you can’t help but worry that every home you land in will be temporary, because that’s the unfortunate reality for many kids stuck in the system; you have to be ready to adapt to new surroundings and parental figures.
Successful adoption eventually restores that sense of permanency, as adoptive parents become people adoptees can rely on and trust. Adoption is one of the most profound things you can do for another human being, mostly because losing one’s permanent parental figures is one of the most devastating things that can happen to someone. And like any form of parenting, it’s not easy, as while there will be seemingly-perfect days where everything goes smoothly, there will also be tough days exacerbated by the fact that many former foster children suffer from mental health or behavioral issues that aren’t their fault, borne by trauma and complex emotions that few adults are fully-equipped to deal with. And COVID hasn’t made it any easier.
COVID complications
The pandemic has only made adoption harder. It’s a process that is done through the courts, which were unfortunately disrupted by the pandemic, as some courts in the country operated on a limited, virtual basis or barely at all, especially before vaccines became widely available. The New York Times noted that this left many adoption cases in limbo, either because of court inactivity or sudden housing and job insecurity for parents looking to adopt. The country’s patchwork approach to foster care and adoption certainly hasn’t helped.
“The child welfare system is extremely complex and can vary widely by state, and even by county,” Celeste Bodner, executive director and founder of advocacy organization FosterClub, told the Times. “Each of these systems is navigating the pandemic on its own, meaning the experience of a child in one county can be completely different from the one right next to it.”
The plight of older foster kids
The Times also noted that foster teens close to the age where they can be emancipated from the system were particularly vulnerable, noting: “This abrupt transition into adulthood, between 18 and 21 depending on the state, in the very best of times represents a significant challenge for roughly 20,000 young people each year. But today, those aging out of foster care are aging into a country gripped by an ongoing pandemic and crippled economy.”
It’s also worth noting that the older you are in the foster care system, the less likely you’ll get adopted, as a 2020 report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that children ages 1 to 3 accounted for a staggering 37 percent of adoptions, whereas kids ages 10 to 18 accounted for a combined 21 percent, with kids older than 14 accounting for only 7 percent. The data show that most people want to adopt infants and little kids, but very few people want to adopt preteens and teenagers, which are arguably the groups that need a permanent parental figure in their lives the most as they transition into adulthood. In fact, an exhaustive report by Time found that there is excessive demand to adopt infants, which creates steep competition and a murky private industry that takes advantage of both those looking to adopt and those putting their children up for adoption.
“No matter where they go, unless they’re super lucky, they’re going to be in for a long wait,” Chuck Johnson, CEO of the National Council for Adoption, told The Associated Press in 2017. “They’re going to be in a slow, painful process for foster care or in this massive competition for the limited number of healthy infants — and that’s where the situation is ripe for fraud.”
I was 10 years old when I was adopted — one of 18,958 foster kids that age who were adopted that year, or 4 percent of adopted foster kids. I was extremely fortunate to find my forever home, and thousands of children around that age and older who cannot be reunited with their biological families deserve a chance to find their forever homes, too.