Mitchell Chapman: Social media has been critical in shaping public opinion on the war in Ukraine

Throughout the tense and prolonged conflict in Ukraine instigated by the Russian government, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been a steady figure who has both given hope to the Ukrainian people that they can survive this conflict with their democracy intact, and has galvanized the West in support of Ukraine, doing so at great personal risk by leading the country from its capital.
In my last column, I wrote about Zelenskyy’s previous career playing Ukraine’s president on TV, and how life has imitated art, as parts of his TV persona has leaked into his real-world leadership style, but I think what is most profound about him is his deep understanding of the importance of leading by example, and the innate ability of leaders to serve as a symbol for their causes, as well as a source of inspiration and motivation for their followers.
What makes Zelenskyy so effective as a wartime leader is his savvy use of social media and his ability to talk directly both to his people and the West, as he’s used his platforms to release a combination of both highly-edited campaign videos for his cause as well as more direct, selfie videos that feel like the social media equivalent to fireside chats. He speaks plainly and has seemingly done away with the prestige of his office, preferring to wear simple T-shirts and sweatshirts instead of the traditional shirt and tie, while also ditching his pre-war clean-shaven look, which has drawn criticism from the likes of Europac chief economist and global strategist Peter Schiff in a now-infamous tweet, but has made him more relatable than most world leaders. He understands that if he is going to ask his people to stay in the country and fight, he must do the same, and his willingness to work with his people on the ground level has earned him admiration and respect from the West.
Zelenskyy also understands that his best way to stave off Russia is to win the public relations war by attracting allies across the world. In doing so, his previous experience as an actor and his mastery of social media has been key, as Nicole Schuman of PRNews remarked while analyzing Zelenskyy’s targeted PR strategy for allied nations:
“Social media allows Volodymyr Zelenskyy live, direct access to his people and international leaders in a way many haven’t seen before. Zelenskyy posts updates from bunkers with fellow soldiers. Images show him participating shoulder-to-shoulder on the front lines. He delivers impassioned, transparent, authentic speeches encouraging citizens and asking for support. Zelenskyy is winning the information war — his popularity spreading across the globe, along with support for Ukraine.”
Schuman notes that his strategies have paid off by producing actionable results in terms of aid and sanctions, and he hasn’t achieved this by appealing to just Western politicians; he has won the hearts and minds of ordinary citizens, as seen in the myriad rallies and signs of support for Ukraine across the country — including in Berkshire County. His ability to give a face to the war is unprecedented, in conjunction with the many remarkable wartime stories ordinary Ukrainians have been able to share online — such as when a Ukrainian farmer towed away an unsuspecting Russian tank, or when video of a brave Ukrainian woman stood up to Russian soldiers, offering them sunflower seeds to put in their pockets in an act of defiance against Russian aggression.
Of course, plenty of misinformation has also been shared online about the war. Last month, Kari Paul of The Guardian noted that Ukraine content had dominated TikTok in particular, but with that rise in content also came “an influx of misinformation and disinformation.”
“Videos of unrelated explosions were re-posted as if they were from Ukraine,” Paul wrote. “Media uploaded from video games were passed off as footage of real-life events. Russian propaganda went viral before it could be removed.”
Such are the hazards of social media: While it has a great capacity to connect us, it also can be abused to mislead. While the coronavirus pandemic and Jan. 6 insurrection have seen social media outlets put forth greater efforts to regulate their content, it is clear that much more needs to be done to stem the flow of misinformation to the general public.
Nevertheless, Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine highlight social media’s great potential to shape public opinion by highlighting stories of human bravery, compassion and resiliency.