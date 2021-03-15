PITTSFIELD — With the Supreme Court case Fulton v. City of Philadelphia still ongoing, in which religious foster care agency Catholic Social Services is suing the city of Philadelphia for cutting ties with it for refusing to work with LGBTQ couples, there has been some positive foster care news nationally and statewide that give hope for a brighter 2021.
On the national level, Bethany Christian Services, the country’s largest Protestant foster care agency, will now serve same-sex parents at all of its locations, whether or not the law requires it. It represents a serious departure from the selective practices of institutions like Catholic Social Services, who push for their perceived right to discriminate against prospective LGBTQ foster parents, emboldened by a proposed Trump-era rule change that would have allowed foster care agencies that receive federal funding to discriminate based on sexuality, gender or religion if it was allowed to take effect.
It’s important to note that the proposed Trump rule change, and the Fulton v. City of Philadelphia Supreme Court case, aren’t about allowing discriminatory religious foster care agencies to exist — it’s about allowing such agencies to receive federal funding, and it makes a lot of sense why they shouldn’t. People of every gender and sexual orientation are federal taxpayers, and it makes little sense to have them fund something that discriminates against some of them, and it is not the place of the federal government to sponsor discrimination.
“For too long, people of faith have looked the other way while our leaders codify discrimination against LGBTQ Americans in the name of ‘religious liberty,’” the Rev. David W. Key Sr., who is director of Baptist studies at Emory University in Georgia, wrote in an excellent piece on religious freedom and the perceived right to discriminate published in Religion News Service.
“Freedom of religion is of course important,” the piece continued. “It’s one of our nation’s fundamental values — and that’s why the First Amendment of the Constitution already protects it. Religious liberty protects our individual right to worship how we see fit. It does not create a right to harm others.”
Only time will tell if the Supreme Court agrees with this assertion as it applies to Fulton v. City of Philadelphia.
On Nov. 4, 2020, after oral arguments, CNBC reported that the court’s conservative majority seemed to lean in favor of Catholic Social Services, which would set a harmful precedent against LGBTQ foster parents and foster kids, and it is for the LGBTQ foster kids that might have no choice but to have organizations like Catholic Social Services dictate crucial decisions about their lives that I most worry about, as it would reinforce a notion that it’s OK to treat them differently.
LGBTQ foster parents can always work with agencies that don’t discriminate, but LGBTQ foster kids don’t necessarily have that choice. In fact, in states that lack a foster child’s bill of rights, they might not even know what information about themselves they are privy to and what treatment they are entitled to in the system.
As a foster care alumnus myself, I can attest to the fact that growing up in the system is hard enough. Foster kids are disproportionately more likely to commit suicide, be homeless or have an encounter with the criminal justice system because they have to navigate the challenges of youth without permanent parental figures. Imagine dealing with all of that, but having the agency that decides some of the most important things about your life believe you shouldn’t exist, that there’s something inherently wrong with you or worse — they actively hate you because of who you are. How can you be successful in that situation?
Bethany Christian Services sets a positive example that other foster care organizations receiving federal funding should follow, embracing understanding and acceptance in a time where other religious foster care organizations are fighting for their perceived right to discriminate.
Religious organizations often serve a key role in the country’s patchy foster care system, providing services no one else wants to for vulnerable youths. But that does not mean the federal government should reward those that are intolerant of LGBTQ people with federal funds. LGBTQ people, like everyone else, deserve equity, love, respect and a chance to get ahead in life, and it is the role of the government to protect them from discrimination, especially within entities it directly oversees and funds.
Foster parents bill of rights passes in state House
On the state level, the Massachusetts House passed a bill that would establish a foster parents bill of rights — long championed by State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield — as well as adapt the state’s foster care system to the pandemic, both of which I’ve written about before.
The foster parents bill of rights will hopefully better prepare foster parents who are often treated as the bottom rung of the ladder in the foster care system, which is absurd, because they have the most impact on the lives of the kids they take care of. And while the necessary COVID-19 updates to the system will come far later than they should have if the bill becomes law, it nevertheless will do a lot of good in a system in which abuse has been harder than ever to report due to pandemic restrictions.
But nothing will get done if the bill languishes in the Legislature, like previous versions of it have. COVID-19 has thrown the nation into crisis; foster care is no different, and the challenges it faces need to be treated with decisive, timely and bold action.