Mitchell Chapman: We need to make higher education affordable

With the Supreme Court recently striking down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, millions of borrowers — myself included — are left in limbo, wondering what’s next.
This country’s student loan debt situation is untenable. Forbes found that the average student loan borrower in Massachusetts has a balance of $33,710.38, and a 2020 report by Phenomenal World that did an in-depth look at student loan debt growth concluded that much of the country’s $1.8 trillion will never be repaid. This particular passage of that report summarizes the crisis:
“The fact that balances continue to grow and not be paid back shows that shifting the cost of higher education onto the backs of students, through state budget cuts, slack labor markets, and employer monopsony power, has resulted in a structural attenuation of the economic life cycle: balances carried further into midlife, or taken on later in life to finance further education or a family member’s education, impairing economic wellbeing for a widening and diversifying swathe of the population, inhibiting savings, increasing precarity, and draining the very incomes the student debt was supposed to increase.”
The point about state budget cuts is particularly interesting, as it is a critically important but under-discussed aspect of this crisis.
The National Education Association found that 32 states spent less on public colleges and universities in 2020 than they did in 2008, which transferred costs “to students and parents, driving the nation’s student-loan crisis.” Inside Higher Ed reported that in Massachusetts funding for public colleges dropped by 20 percent between 2000 and 2020 when adjusted for inflation, during which time tuition and fees increased an average of 59 percent for four-year colleges.
There is some pushback from this notion of disinvestment from conservative outlets. Data from 1980 and today are often compared, like in an oft-cited study from the Texas Public Policy Foundation. I think that dataset is so broad that important nuances on how colleges have changed in the last 20 years are lost, such as a recent increase in administrative spending that Forbes cites is in part due to an ”arms race” to entice new students with new programs and “the shiniest facilities.” There’s also a compelling point to be made about disinvestment in terms of the proportion that state funding used to cover college costs versus what it does now.
Inside Higher Ed found that MASSGrants, “the state’s main need-based grant program, covered 80 percent of a student’s tuition and fees at public four-year institutions in the 1980s, but it only covered 10 percent of tuition and fees in 2020.” The Washington Post found that in 2012, revenue collected from tuition outpaced state funding, noting that the percentage state funds occupied in public college revenues steadily decreased since 2003, whereas tuition increased. That trend only intensified, as the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association found that, in Fiscal Year 2017, “for the first time, more than half of all states relied more heavily on tuition than on educational appropriations.”
The student loan crisis highlights a drastic overreliance on tuition that translates into these loans. We’ve made getting a college degree an unnecessary gamble in which you have to bet on yourself. You have to roll the dice and hope that your college degree will allow you to make enough money to not only pay it off but achieve a higher standard of living — the latter of which, my generation was told, is only obtainable with a college degree. Also, hope that nothing goes really wrong —like a global pandemic that upheaves almost every industry.
There have been many bad points about personal responsibility in terms of student loans that have aged like milk in the context of state disinvestment in higher education and the seemingly exponential increase in college costs. There are many careers that do not require a college degree, like the trades, which we need more people to pursue, but there are still many careers where a college degree is essential for which we need to create affordable paths.
It’s also important to recognize that while lowering college costs is key to addressing the student loan crisis, we also need to help people already struggling with the weight of their loans, especially those loans given out regardless of borrowers’ ability to pay. Burdening such a large swath of the population with crushing debt benefits no one, and the government can absolutely make a difference in people’s lives; 92 percent of student debt comes in the form of federal loans.
Whether there is political will to do so is another matter. I think there is, as indicated by Biden’s attempt at addressing this issue, even if it was not successful. Regardless of the court’s decision, student loan forgiveness is still an extremely popular and necessary action.