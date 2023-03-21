Mitchell Chapman: Should students get a vote on public school committees? State colleges' student trustee model offers insight

Berkshire students want more than a voice on school committees — they want a vote State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier has the support of area students on her effort to give student representatives the power to vote on school committees.

A recently introduced bill that would let student representatives vote on Massachusetts school committees has drummed up expected support from students but opposition from their elders. Critics of this bill need only look at the state’s public college and university system to see how such a dynamic could work.

These institutions are overseen by boards of trustees and, per Massachusetts General Laws, are made up of 11 members (except for the University of Massachusetts, which has 22). Ten trustees — at least one of which must be an alumnus of the college and elected by its alumni association — are appointed by the governor; one is an an undergraduate student member elected by the student body. The board has a broad range of responsibilities, from voting on professor tenure to selecting the president of the institution. Members serve for five-year terms except for the student trustee, who serves for one year.

This keeps the balance of power always firmly stacked in favor of the 10 appointed members, but the student body gets a full voting member. They have a seat at the table and take part in the decision-making of their respective institutions, representing the interests of the student body as a whole.

Student trustees also serve as an important link between the student body and the board. They get an inside look at how the institution functions as well as how and when decisions about it are made — valuable insights that student trustees are encouraged to share with the student body as appropriate. Likewise, the student trustee is also a valuable resource for the board, as they have a key perspective other members lack: that of someone currently attending the institution.

When I served briefly as the student trustee for the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, I mostly embraced its role to inform given the circumstances of my election. It was the second time in less than a year that no balloted candidate ran for the seat and it seemed likely that no other candidate would emerge when I put my hand up as a write-in. Among the student body, there seemed to be a great lack of understanding regarding what the board of trustees and the student trustee even were.

Having served for three years on the student newspaper, I found the whole situation disheartening. Students would routinely organize to demand changes at the college — like improvements to food offered via the college’s meal plans and more funds for on-campus clubs and organizations — but they very nearly let their one seat on arguably the institution’s most important governing board go vacant.

It is worth noting that vacancies were common in student government when I attended MCLA, and that problem has only persisted. The current roster of the school’s student government association lists most executive cabinet positions as vacant. Lack of participation among the student body for years has been a prevailing existential issue for MCLA’s SGA, threatening its functionality. If high school student representatives are allowed to vote on school committees, similar participation issues could occur.

Why — and how — students should get a say

Every school is different, and the issues that have faced MCLA’s student government for years cannot be applied to every student government body. But state college boards’ student trustee model offers a good model to observe for those seeking to give student representatives voting privileges on school committees. It gives students a say in a meaningful way, while applying important checks and balances.

For example, the state’s Board of Higher Education outlines grade-point average and credit-hour requirements for student trustee eligibility on state college boards. And a clause in the General Laws states that student trustee vacancies “shall be filled for the remainder of the term in the same manner as students elected to full terms” (elected by the student body). These measures prevent a handful of student representatives from appointing just any student trustee — something Massachusetts Association of School Committees Executive Director Glen Koocher was concerned about with Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier’s bill that would give student council representatives a vote on public school committees.

“Sometimes the student council is not made up of a group of people who represent the students in truth,” Koocher said. “Why should a group of nine student councilors get to pick a voting member of the school committee when every other member of the school committee gets elected by the community?”

Along a similar line, I have to ask: Why shouldn’t high school students have a say in decisions that directly affect the quality of their education? I think we greatly underestimate the resourcefulness, ingenuity and integrity of this current generation of students and what they’re capable of. In the pages of this paper, you will often find stories of this young generation going above and beyond to help their communities in meaningful ways. They deserve a vote of confidence.