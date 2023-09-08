Mitchell Chapman: The danger of using adoption to justify abortion bans

“Why don’t the safe haven laws take care of that problem?” Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked in oral arguments in 2021 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that would ultimately result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Safe haven laws, which all 50 states have, allow parents to surrender their children for adoption shortly after birth. They’re often referenced as a talking point by those in the so-called pro-life movement advocating for abortion bans. The topic cropped up in the first Republican presidential debate, in which Nikki Haley and Asa Hutchinson implied adoption as a solution to the fallout from abortion bans, which would strain an already overwhelmed foster care system.
I was adopted 17 years ago, and I’ve lived in foster care. Adoption is the end goal for kids who can’t be reunited with their parents or family. According to the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, on any given day about 113,000 children in the United States are available for adoption in foster care; 53,500 were adopted in 2021. Meanwhile, there are about 391,000 children living in the U.S. foster care system at any given time; in 2021, 53 percent were reunited with their families, while 25 percent were adopted.
The longer you’re in foster care, the less likely it is that you’ll be adopted. The average age of adoption is 6. The adoption demand for infants is higher than than the number of infants in the system, whereas teenagers in foster care can struggle to find an adoptive family. The CCAI says that about nine percent of kids age out of foster care with “a majority left without the emotional and financial support necessary to succeed in life that other children can receive within a family.”
The overburdened foster care system can be damaging. “Rather than providing support to keep families together, the current child welfare system is quick to take children into a foster care system that lacks the resources to consistently keep them safe, let alone provide them with a consistent, supportive, and loving home,” according to an exhaustive report in Vox. A child who enters foster care is more likely to be abused and neglected while being ill-equipped to deal with the traumatic experience that is family separation. In its report, Vox points out that most children are taken away from their families and put into foster care due to neglect, which some argue is too broadly defined in state and federal laws. Too often, the foster care system does more harm than good, such as when it takes a child away from their family due to neglect only to subject them to equal or greater neglect or abuse.
The reality of abortion bans is that they almost certainly will create more situations in which children are born without parents who can take care of them. A notion often elided by those like Barrett, Hutchinson and Haley is the fact that even with enhanced adoption services not every child who needs to be adopted will be. More will languish in the system for years before they age out of no fault of their own. Abortion bans take crucial decisions — namely the decision to start a family at all — out of the hands of potential parents and into those of states that often are unequipped to care for an influx of children into foster care.
This does not start to address the problems of forcing birth upon women. Some GOP-controlled states have issued exceptions to abortion bans in the event that a pregnancy endangers the life of the mother, but even successful pregnancies can have long-term health complications to both the mother and child. It’s a major, inherently risky undertaking; whether to commit to it is something women should be able to choose. Not every pregnancy can or should be brought to term, and risk of death should not be the only way women can opt out of an unwanted pregnancy.
As a child of adoption with experience in foster care, I do not believe adoption justifies abortion bans by any means. Adoption is a long, complex process that can take years in court to finalize, and it’s not always guaranteed to work out. (The Atlantic reported, for example, that between one and five percent don’t). It shouldn’t be reduced to a political talking point on abortion policy.