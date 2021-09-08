PITTSFIELD — At the end of my last column, I mentioned the fact that we need to teach news literacy in the face of misinformation, especially about the COVID-19 vaccines and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. But what is news literacy, and how do we achieve it?
According to the Radio Television Digital News Association Foundation, news literacy is “the acquisition of 21st-century, critical-thinking skills for analyzing and judging the reliability of news and information, differentiating among facts, opinions and assertions in the media we consume, create and distribute.” Stony Brook University, which has a news literacy curriculum that is more than a decade old, stresses that news literacy can help students “recognize the differences between fact and rumor, news and advertising, news and opinion, and bias and fairness.” In truth, there is no universal definition for it, but RTDNA and Stony Brook’s descriptions suffice; at its core, news literacy is the ability to discern factual information, recognize credible sources and have a rudimentary understanding of the news gathering process.
As someone who studied journalism in college and now works in the industry, news literacy was invaluable for me to learn, and it’s also key to multiple fields of academia, but it isn’t something the general public necessarily practices every day, as evident by the rampant spread of misinformation online. And it’s important to note that this isn’t necessarily the fault of the K-12 education system — many curricula at this level already teach aspects of news literacy especially in the context of finding credible sources and avoiding plagiarism — it’s just that news literacy skills must be enacted every day with everything you encounter online, which I admit is work; it’s much easier to put your brain on autopilot and not question the legitimacy of everything that flits across your screen.
But the work is worth it, as news literacy demands that you question something before you act on it or share it with others, which is beneficial for everyone involved, save for exploitative fake news outlets. The free flow of factual information is also critical to the health of our democracy and planet, as it’s impossible to address key issues the nation and world face without having some sort of shared basis in reality.
“We can disagree here and there about things,” said Toby Hopp, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, who led a study published last year about the spread of misinformation on social media. “But when we as a society have fundamentally different views about what is true and what is not, democracy becomes very hard to maintain.”
Hopp’s research found that those on either extreme of the left-right ideological spectrum were more likely to share articles from fake news websites — about one-fifth of this group shared almost half of all the misinformation among those the study monitored. Other studies have found age to be a factor as to who spreads misinformation. A 2019 study by New York and Princeton universities found that those over 65 were the most likely to spread misinformation online, with those 18 to 29 the least likely to do so, but a 2020 study from Harvard University, Rutgers University, Northeastern University and Northwestern University found the opposite to be true in regards to believing false claims about COVID-19.
All of this makes it extremely hard to develop universal methods to teach and encourage news literacy to both students and members of the general public, as the spread of misinformation online is multi-faceted and has unique features across demographics and subject matters. But that does not mean the fight against misinformation is futile — in fact, it’s vital that we do so, because as the Jan. 6 insurrection and COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy have taught us, misinformation can have catastrophic consequences when enacted upon.
The media’s part
Fake news outlets capitalize on confirmation bias and distrust in mainstream media outlets, and as such part of the solution to curb the spread of the misinformation is to build back confidence in credible media outlets, which is easier said than done, as there are many legitimate reasons why people have lost confidence in them. One fatal flaw most national news outlets fall victim to is the sensationalism that’s inherently involved with 24-hour news networks, which former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart had some great insights on.
‘‘Twenty-four-hour news networks are built for one thing, and that’s 9/11,” he said in a June 15, 2020, interview with The New York Times. “There are very few events that would justify being covered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So in the absence of urgency, they have to create it. You create urgency through conflict.’’
Ultimately, the rise of former President Donald Trump was a key outcome of that manufactured urgency, as his many controversies during the 2016 election cycle earned him an estimated $6 billion in free media according to Business Insider, and propelled him to the presidency. Worse, the media’s excessive coverage of him normalized his bizarre behavior in office, spread his lies widely, and allowed him to brush off scandals that would have derailed any other politician, ultimately culminating in the Jan. 6 insurrection his lies inspired.
There is a great need for news literacy, and nothing proves that better than the rampant spread of misinformation and fake news online. And while there is no one way to just make it all go away — it will take tailored approaches to cut off its many heads — we can all contribute to combating it by holding ourselves accountable by fact-checking and being critical of the things we see and share online.