How a national conversation is framed determines how the general public perceives it, its sides of debate and overall impact. For the national debate surrounding abortion, it is often framed through a binary of pro-choice and pro-life.Those who are pro-choice believe a woman should have bodily autonomy and be allowed to choose whether or not they will have an abortion, rather than have that decision be made for them by the government; those who are “pro-life” believe the opposite.

Many have pointed out how the labeling of this dichotomy isn’t necessarily accurate, as “pro-life” limitations and bans on abortion put women’s health at risk. It was, however, a brilliant way for the anti-abortion movement to market itself and frame the debate surrounding abortion, as it steers the conversation to an implied choice between pro-life and pro-death — and who wouldn’t want to be for life? This simplification of the issue is a huge reason why I think the pro-life movement has been so successful.

But another national debate — climate change, and what we should do about it — does fit this dichotomy, as what’s at stake is the long-term habitability of the planet, specifically as it pertains to sustaining civilized human life. As I pointed out before, the Supreme Court’s recent overturn of Roe v. Wade saw clips of the late comic George Carlin trend, who had a very blunt take on the climate crisis:

“The planet has been through a lot worse than us. Been through earthquakes, volcanoes, plate tectonics, continental drift, solar flares, sunspots, magnetic storms, the magnetic reversal of the poles … hundreds of thousands of years of bombardment by comets and asteroids and meteors, worldwide floods, tidal waves, worldwide fires, erosion, cosmic rays, recurring ice ages … And we think some plastic bags and some aluminum cans are going to make a difference? The planet isn’t going anywhere. We are!”

In a sense, Carlin is correct; we look at the overall health of the planet from the point of view of how it can benefit us as a species, but the Earth will still exist long after humanity is gone. We take it for granted that the Earth — out of the seemingly endless number of planets in the universe — had the correct materials and conditions that allowed complex lifeforms to evolve and eventually thrive, and it seems like we have a tendency to conveniently forget how painstakingly long it took life as we know it to evolve (billions of years). According to NASA, the temperature of the sun-facing side of the International Space Station without thermal controls would soar to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, while the dark side would plunge to minus 250 degrees. Most of the universe is not hospitable to human life, and places like Earth are rare.

In its most basic terms, the debate around climate change is about whether or not we want to have the planet be in a state where the human race can survive here. The great challenge, I think, of the 21st century for humanity will be whether on some level we as a species have the ability to stand united on issues that affect the overall health of the planet we live on and the viability of the human race as a whole, or if we let our divisions become our undoing.

I fully believe that humanity is capable of collectively tackling climate change, but it needs to put aside every short-term distraction in order to respect and take seriously the threat it poses and make a simple choice: to live.