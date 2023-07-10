Mitchell Chapman: I tried Threads, Meta's new Twitter clone. It highlights Twitter's vulnerability under Musk

I was one of the day-one signups for Threads, a new app from Meta that seeks to compete with Twitter. Top of mind during my brief time using it has been: Is there a need for this?
This was my first time signing up for a social media platform at launch. I joined all the other platforms I’m on after they were well-established and out for years. It’s interesting and exciting to see how much the platform will change from these early days if it survives, which I think it likely will thanks to the infrastructure and support of social media giant Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, the latter of which ties into Threads.
In fact, you can sign up with your Instagram account, and all your information and contacts from that platform transfer over to Threads. The Guardian’s Jim Waterson described this as not being like “you’ve just turned up at a new school without friends” in his review of the app; some of your friends come with you.
This has given some users an instant following — no need to build that up from scratch, though I noticed that a fraction of my Instagram followers have migrated to Threads.
Its interface is very Twitter-like with its core form of engagement being its text threads. Posts are limited to 500 characters — nearly double that of Twitter’s 280 — but you can bypass this by replying to your post, which creates a thread. You can also upload up to 10 photos per post, which is a big improvement from Twitter’s four, though I have noticed that posts take noticeably longer to upload on Threads than other platforms, which is understandable given the early state of the app.
Waterson pointed out a key existential point for the app: No one knows what it does well yet or what to use it for. He noted, and I can confirm, that three groups dominated the platform in its first few days: “users known for posting photos on Instagram that have unexpectedly gained an enormous audience on a text-centric app; social media managers at companies desperate to retain relevance by jumping on the hot new thing; and people fleeing Twitter’s increasingly toxic environment.” The last group’s posts have since dominated my feed, which largely decry the demise of Twitter and the rise of Threads. Interestingly enough, none came from people I follow; they were fed to me directly by Threads’ algorithm.
As a journalist, it’s interesting to think what applications Threads will have for news. It currently does not have a news tab like Twitter does, and it’s unclear if that will be a priority for Meta. For digital news production, it’ll be interesting to see if news organizations will do the equivalent of live Tweeting on Threads. That could come in the form of posting live updates both on Twitter and Threads, or have Threads replace Twitter altogether if it gains the necessary following and stability.
For now, despite having some expanded features over Twitter, Threads feels like a more limited clone of the microblogging platform due to notable omissions like the lack of private messaging and the aforementioned news feed. Its main relevance owes to Twitter’s recent volatility after being bought by Elon Musk, whose unpopular changes have made it incredibly hard to delineate credible verified accounts from pretenders paying for Twitter Blue and, more recently, imposed rate limits on how many posts users can see per day.
“It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1bn+ people on it,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Threads. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this, but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”
Those are some strong words, especially considering that Twitter has had a stranglehold on microblogging since its 2006 launch. The fact that Meta felt emboldened to launch its own version of the platform serves as an indictment of Musk’s leadership. Amid Twitter’s volatility, competitors are seeing vulnerability as well as opportunity to supplant the longstanding platform.