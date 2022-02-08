Berkshire County serves as a crossroads, as it’s a few hours drive from New York City and Boston, and shares borders with three states. Perhaps it is because of this approximation that the county occasionally gets highlighted on the national stage through popular culture, even if those references end up amounting to little more than local trivia.
Last year, one such reference came when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” name-checked the Berkshires and Jacob’s Pillow. It piqued my interest, and I decided to look into it.
“Tick, Tick... Boom!” was adapted from the play by the same name written by “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson. It is partially based on his struggles when writing his unfinished play “Superbia,” which has science-fiction elements to it and ultimately was too impractical to find a buyer. The reference comes via a few exchanges between Larson (played by Andrew Garfield) and his girlfriend Susan Wilson (Alexandra Shipp).
Here’s one of those instances from the film’s screenplay:
SUSAN: I was thinking of maybe applying. To the Jacob’s Pillow job, (off his confusion) We went last summer, remember? We saw the new Mark Morris ...
JON: The place in the Berkshires? You’re going to move to the Berkshires?
SUSAN: And not have to work 30 hours a week doing word processing to pay the rent? Why not? I might actually be able to get back in shape ...
JON: Okay. Great. Yeah. All right. Let’s do it. Let’s move.
SUSAN: I’m being serious.
JON: Hey, I’m being serious. We can live in a log cabin and gather acorns, hunt squirrels ...
SUSAN: What are you even talking about? It’s the Berkshires. People have vacation houses there. You’ve been there.
Unfortunately, my efforts to reach Miranda and the film’s screenwriter, Steven Levenson, were unsuccessful. But it’s likely that the Berkshire-centric references were added to the film adaptation, as in Larson’s original script Susan simply wants to move to the very broad area of New England to start a family.
I was also curious if it was based on real-world events, though it is important to note that the character of Susan is fictional. She does, however, take inspiration from Larson’s longtime girlfriend and dancer Janet Charleston. I reached out to Jacob’s Pillow to see if she had ever worked there. Norton Owen, Jacob’s Pillow’s director of preservation, confirmed that there was no record of her “having worked, studied or performed at the Pillow.”
However, Pamela Tatge, their executive and artistic director, is a fan of the film and of Miranda.
“I can’t tell you how many people texted and emailed me after they saw the film — which I think is terrific, by the way,” she said in a statement. “We love that the director, Lin-Manuel Miranda (who hung posters for us when I was the director of the Center for the Arts at Wesleyan!), chose to feature the Pillow so prominently. It was also interesting to watch Susan struggle with the decision to move to the Berkshires at a time when so many have recently fled New York to find refuge in our part of the world.”
Tatge is spot-on why this reference resonates, as it reflects the Berkshires newfound status as a top destination for those looking for homes outside large cities like Boston and New York, especially in the age of COVID-19, in which the county’s rural setting, access to nature and strong cultural institutions are no doubt strong selling points. In a way it captures a spiritual truth of how the Berkshires are seen from outside eyes, even if most of the region’s 15 seconds of fame are spent poking fun at it.
It nevertheless joins the annals of Berkshire County film trivia, representing yet another thread by which the county is connected to the national stage and public discourse, one that we can all enjoy from our log cabins, while we gather acorns, hunt squirrels or enjoy our vacation homes.