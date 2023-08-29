Mitchell Chapman: Trump election indictments bring American democracy to an inflection point

“Unpresidented” read the lead headline on a fake 2019 edition of The Washington Post, which included a fake story claiming that former President Donald Trump left his resignation on a napkin.
The paper was bogus, but its headline stuck with me — a clever way to describe that we’ve never had a president like Trump.
Now, the nation still finds itself in uncharted waters. The twice impeached former president now faces four criminal indictments (the previous record for presidents was zero), two of which came as a result of his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which he lost. Whatever the outcome of these election-related cases, they will have profound impacts on this country.
A conviction would send a clear message that the nation will not tolerate any attempt to undermine free and fair elections. It would also serve as a resounding rejection of authoritarianism that Trump has embodied. A jailed former president would also put Trump forever in a class of his own, serving as a reminder for current and future generations of the consequences of abusing presidential power. However, it is important to note that even if convicted, it’s not guaranteed that Trump will actually be behind bars. The Washington Post (the real one) explored this possibility, noting that the Secret Service, whose protection Trump is entitled to for life, has no protocol for protecting a president from prison.
Acquittal, however, might create irreparable harm to the nation. It would exonerate Trump’s attempts to pressure election officials to “find” more votes in Georgia, as well as obstruct the official certification of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters, urged by the former president to “fight like hell,” stormed the Capitol. Worse yet, it would likely empower others to embrace similar tactics, some of whom might be more effective than Trump. Such unscrupulous successors would bend and break democracy to suit themselves, leaving this country — and its ideals of self-governance — in tatters.
“The failure of the nation to unite after Jan. 6 deepened our existing divides,” read an Eagle editorial from Jan. 6, 2022. “The quieting of the riots led almost immediately to the beginning of an unacceptable legitimizing of anti-constitutional authoritarianism. That we as a nation could not universally condemn the actions of that day — of the rioters and their puppet masters alike — is a sad stain that still marks the soul of America.”
The immediate aftermath of Jan. 6, in which many of Trump’s supporters remained loyal despite the historic attack on the Capitol, begs existential questions for the country: Would the nation be able to unite in the event of a conviction? Would the events leading up to the insurrection be universally condemned, or would the divide described in the aforementioned Eagle editorial remain? Would Trump supporters move to question the legitimacy of the rule of law, or would a conviction break their loyalty to Trump and his universe of “alternate facts”? These cases represent key inflection points for America.
What Trump attempted on Jan. 6 and the days leading up to it were unprecedented; as such, the nation’s response to it will set a precedent that will echo throughout the future of this nation. In the American psyche, Trump has become more than just an ex-president; he’s become an idea. Counter to the ideals expressed by the Founding Fathers — a free press, freedom of speech and the right to participate in free and fair elections — Trump has come to represent a certain set of authoritarian leadership ideals. Even in the case of a conviction, it will take a while for these Trumpian ideals to fade from the public consciousness, which will perhaps be Trump’s most lasting legacy.
Jan. 6, a day we’ve yet to properly reckon with, cut a deep wound in the fabric of the nation. As The Eagle’s editorial on the anniversary of the insurrection describes, much of this can be attributed from unwillingness to universally condemn it, which has given extra weight to these trials. Before Trump, it would have been inconceivable for a former president to inspire an insurrection after losing an election, then remain a viable candidate in the next one; a traditional politician would be convicted in the court of public opinion long before they would see the inside of a courtroom.
The outcomes of Trump’s trials and the public’s reaction to them will define the nation. It’s been written many times in newspapers across the country how the Trump presidency served as a stress-test on democracy. That test is not yet over.