Mitchell Chapman: X, formerly Twitter, has stumbled since Musk's takeover. But Threads isn't overtaking it

Twitter is apparently no more, as the social media platform recently rebranded as X.

It begs the question: Given how much owner Elon Musk has slimmed down the organization (about 80 percent of its workforce is gone), how much ad revenue it has lost since his takeover (a 50 percent reduction) and the discarding of name recognition, what exactly did he get out of acquiring the platform formerly known as Twitter?

Musk wants to create an “everything app” similar to WeChat that fulfills “everything from digital payments and food delivery orders to booking flights, entertainment and dentist appointments,” according to Bloomberg, though it is too early to tell exactly what he has in mind. In fact, Bloomberg concluded that “initially at least, the X project was too immature to fairly assess.”

This comes as Fortune reported that the Twitter brand lost 32 percent of its value since last year. Bloomberg reported that the move to rebrand as X is estimated to have wiped out between $4 billion and $20 billion in brand value, with that outlet noting that the platform has “become so intertwined with everyday conversation” that it’s created a verb (“tweet”).

“It took 15-plus years to earn that much equity worldwide, so losing Twitter as a brand name is a significant financial hit,” Steve Susi, director of brand communication at Siegel & Gale told Bloomberg.

Paul Krugman: What’s in a name? Musk/Twitter edition Musk purchased Twitter in the belief that his personal brilliance could easily make the company profitable, no need for hard thinking about business strategy. And he’s been flailing wildly ever since. Will the Xification of Twitter finally be a flail too far?

Susi’s point should be well-taken; it’s extremely hard to establish a brand that is as well-known as Twitter and when someone buys a platform like it, most of what they are paying for is its name and the good will behind it, something Musk has squandered with his erratic leadership. X also seems an inferior branding choice for what the platform is. New York Times columnist Paul Krugman noted that Twitter is “friendly sounding and a bit funny, and resonated with the role of the platform as a place for people to chatter about a variety of subjects,” whereas X.com (which redirects to Twitter) makes some users feel like they’re visiting a porn site.

By jettisoning the Twitter name, Musk is essentially starting from square one in terms of building up his social media platform in the public consciousness, which Meta is also doing with its Twitter clone Threads.

Threads has a long way to go

Threads launched in early July, and I was one of its day-one signups. Because you can almost instantly sign up with your Instagram account, Threads has netted more than 100 million users, making it the fastest-growing app in history. It now has to sustain that growth, and it’s learning the hard way that it needs a lot more than duplicating some of Twitter’s features to stay relevant.

Reuters recently reported that more than half of Threads’ users have already stopped using the app, a group I am mostly among. I signed up at launch and haven’t found much use for it other than to post content I also post to Twitter.

If you want a micro-blogging platform free of Musk’s bizarre decisions and changes, Threads will mostly do the job for you, though it does lack several things Twitter has, like a desktop version, a news tab and hashtags. What prevents me from using the app on a regular basis is the quality of my feed — users don’t know what content is best suited for the platform, so it’s pretty much the wild west in that regard. That should improve over time as the platform matures and Meta does plan to add more features, so perhaps it will get a second wind.

Still, Threads’ success is not guaranteed just because it is backed by Meta — plenty of other big-name platforms have folded, like Vine, YikYak and Google+. Google+ provides pertinent lessons of what Threads shouldn’t do, as Google’s would-be Facebook killer never resonated with the public despite having a staggering user base. (It had 540 million active users at one point.)

The Musk era of Twitter/X tests the necessity of the platform, which has long been a main artery of the internet in terms of how we consume information. Its relevance perhaps peaked during the presidency of Donald Trump, who regularly broke news through it.

Now, with a name change and its highly criticized verification system that makes it hard to delineate notable accounts from imposters subscribing to Twitter Blue that’s been in place for months, its influence is greatly diminished.

I don’t think we need Twitter or an app like it. There is clearly a demand for it, but if it were to collapse, the world would be fine. Social media companies exist as a one-stop place to engage with content on the internet, and they’re designed to keep you interacting as long as possible — but I don’t think any of them are necessary.

Maybe I feel that way because I remember what it was like before social media, when the world felt less divisive and we didn’t have access to “anything and everything all of the time,” as comedian Bo Burnham puts it.

Indeed, a world without Twitter and other social media apps seems temptingly peaceful — and nice.