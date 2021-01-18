PITTSFIELD — In the aftermath of the 2020 election, healing and coming together were a priority for many, including this very paper, which held a call for letters asking how to heal political division, as well as President-elect Joe Biden, who swore to be a "president not to divide, but unify" in his victory speech on Nov. 7, when many news outlets called the race.
Unfortunately, two months later, thanks to President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the outcome of the election and the resultant armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, it seems like we couldn't be farther from unifying the country. Capitol Police, overwhelmed by the hostile invasion, were forced to escort members of Congress to safety, temporarily interrupting the certification of the 2020 election, directly resulting in the deaths of five people.
The assault was deeply disturbing, as it marked the first time the Capitol was under attack since the war of 1812, and it saw the fruition of many people's worst fears of Trump's presidency — that, like similar strongman authoritarian figures, he would attempt to seize power.
It highlighted a critical issue with calls for unity: that there are some ideas Trump has perpetuated that cannot be tolerated, and we cannot let those who committed or advocated for crimes and wrongdoing in his name to have no consequences, especially as several GOP lawmakers cite unity as a main reason why the House shouldn't have impeached Trump, and why he shouldn't be convicted by the Senate going forward.
Coming together cannot negate the consequences of criminal actions. Philosopher Karl Popper's paradox of tolerance as described in his influential 1945 book "The Open Society and Its Enemies" comes to mind:
"Unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance. If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them. ... We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant. We should claim that any movement preaching intolerance places itself outside the law, and we should consider incitement to intolerance and persecution as criminal, in the same way as we should consider incitement to murder, or to kidnapping, or to the revival of the slave trade, as criminal.”
This notion also applies to enforcement of the law, for if we tolerate those that break the law — especially those that target our government institutions — we risk losing all protections the law offers. This is not to say that we can't criticize those that enforce it — in fact, constructive and even harsh criticism, when taken to heart, can lead to better enforcement — but we cannot tolerate those that blatantly break it.
So too can this notion be applied to tolerance of those that don't tolerate reality, who live in alternate worlds via social media echo chambers and misinformation online. And we must recognize the dangerous ability social media has to indoctrinate when utilized by bad actors who want to push false narratives for personal gain, like we've seen with President Trump and his erroneous claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. While it might be easy to not take people seriously who subscribe to bogus conspiracy theories, when those people take action on misinformation, it has real-world consequences that affect us all.
Reflecting back on the last decade, it's profound how much influence and harm social media algorithms designed to keep us scrolling forever by pushing content and news we like into our feeds have had to society. In a country that's mostly online (in 2019 Pew Research found that only 10 percent of Americans don't use the internet, with 28 percent using it constantly) — especially during times of social distancing — if you don't want to be exposed to an opposing viewpoint, you don't have to, save for random in-person encounters with people you can't avoid.
The path toward unity was already messy, and the attack on the Capitol has only further complicated it. But we also must be careful not to mischaracterize unity as a lost cause, especially during this unprecedented pandemic, where we all have a common enemy in the coronavirus we must collectively defeat. But unity does not mean we must tolerate the intolerant and not hold those that wish to do the nation harm without consequence, for if we don't hold them accountable, we risk the destruction of the tolerant, and the tolerance with them.