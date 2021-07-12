PITTSFIELD — I’ve been fully vaccinated for almost two months against COVID-19, and it seems like we’re divided into two different worlds in regards to the pandemic: one in which vaccination rates are strong and the virus is receding and another, unvaccinated one, in which the virus is still very much a threat.
We know that almost all hospitalizations this year due to COVID have been among the unvaccinated, and with the delta variant — which can evade antibodies from those who’ve already had the virus — being the dominant version of the disease in the country, it seems like there is more incentive than ever to get vaccinated and end the pandemic.
Yet many Americans still hold out, some foolishly so, citing outlandish and bizarre conspiracy theories, and some have even tied it to their political identities. The New York Times and other outlets have reported that some alt-right organizations have partnered with anti-vaccine groups.
“Apocalyptic warnings about the vaccine feed into the far-right narrative that the government cannot be trusted, the sentiment also at the root of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot,” Neil MacFarquhar reported in the Times. He also noted that numerous leading anti-vaccine figures held their own rally onstage near the capitol riot on Jan. 6 “to attack both the election results and COVID-19 vaccinations.”
The COVID-19 anti-vaccination movement only accomplishes one thing: prolonging the pandemic and all the human misery that comes with it, ensuring that the virus remains in circulation and has ample opportunity to mutate into new variants that, like delta, can reinfect people who’ve already had the virus, or decrease the efficacy of our vaccines. And while it is hard to determine if a particular strain is more deadly than another — many of the virus’ strains are more transmissible than others, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are more dangerous — it’s not impossible that a more lethal version of the disease will develop.
Changing minds
Given how important it is that we get as many people vaccinated as we can to establish herd immunity and end the pandemic, one key question has dominated public discourse: How do we convince the vaccine hesitant to change their minds? Many pieces note that confronting those hesitant head on doesn’t always work, as they can become entrenched in their beliefs that vaccines are unsafe, even when every credible source says otherwise. Who tries to convince them is also very important, as close friends, family members, and especially personal doctors have more influence over a person’s life than a politician they’ve never met or might not necessarily agree with.
It’s also worth noting that there are levels of vaccine hesitancy, with some outright against it, as entrenched in their beliefs as followers of the QAnon conspiracy that stormed the Capitol, while others are skeptical about how fast the vaccines came out and their possible side effects, and are most likely to get vaccinated once people they know and trust get it, or when not getting vaccinated causes enough of a personal inconvenience, like when it serves as a barrier to going to a country they want to visit or enrolling their kids in school.
I’m not claiming to have a definitive solution as to how to convince people to believe in science and get vaccinated — if I did, I probably would also know how to end political polarization, as unfortunately the two have become linked.
Former President Donald Trump’s politicization of public health measures and the science behind the virus has been one of his most unfortunate legacies, as despite the fact that he had a role in helping the vaccines get developed as fast as they did, has gotten vaccinated himself, and has publicly urged his followers to do the same, a large portion of his base still rejects the vaccines, which I find utterly bizarre, as it suggests that their fears about getting vaccinated eclipse their loyalty to Trump.
If reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic was the defining issue of 2020, tackling vaccine hesitancy and getting as many people vaccinated is the defining issue of 2021, and perhaps for the next few years, as while vaccines are widely available in the U.S., large swaths of the world won’t have wide access to them until 2022 and beyond.
As vaccinations increase and the vaccine hesitant see before their eyes that they are safe and effective, I have hope that they will abandon their reservations and conspiracies and help us end the pandemic. Like COVID-19, conspiracy theories have a habit of mutating into nasty variants even when proven wrong, though with some luck, persistence and a little bit of hope, we’ll be able to change enough minds to cross over the threshold of herd immunity, and we’ll be able to turn the page on the pandemic.