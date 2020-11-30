Because of the pandemic, 2020 has been a year like no other, and this is especially true in the area of adoption, where finalization court dates have either been pushed back or have been held virtually.
On Nov. 20, I was invited to observe a virtual ceremony honoring the adoption finalizations of over 70 children, over 60 of which were held on Zoom, according to the event’s organizer, the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange. According to the state, over 220 Massachusetts families have finalized adoptions since March.
While it was very different, I couldn’t help but reflect on my own adoption finalization in 2006. While we closely associate adoption with social services agencies, who do much of the work of connecting prospective adoptive parents with foster children eligible for adoption, the legal process of adoption starts and ends in the courtroom, and it is typically a years-long process, at the end of which is the adoption finalization hearing.
The day of the adoption finalization is a momentous day for families, as it is the day that their adopted kids are officially a permanent part of the family. The hearing is usually brief — Adoptive Families Magazine lists the average time being 30 to 60 minutes — and the entire family is involved. Every family’s approach to finalization is different, but it’s a day of celebration, usually on par with a graduation. I felt like it was my birthday. Every judge and courtroom is also different, but we even got a photo from that day, with the entire family smiling with my sister and I (we were adopted together), crowded together with the judge behind her bench, with balloons in the background.
Several times during MARE’s presentation, which had notable speakers such as Massachusetts Department of Children & Families Commissioner Linda S. Spears and Gov. Charlie Baker, it was stated that, while this year’s adoption finalizations have been smaller and a little different than usual, they are no less celebratory. That is absolutely true, and the pandemic has not blunted the impact those adoptions have on families. In many ways, finalization is a formality — the children you adopt become a part of your family long before a set of legal documents officially make it so.
But it’s still worth noting that adoptive families have had to sacrifice traditional finalization hearings and subsequent celebrations. 2020 has been a year of sacrifices for everyone, especially in terms of meaningful cultural ceremonies, such as graduations, holiday gatherings and weddings, and we have to be mindful that ceremonies like these that often hold dear memories are vastly different for people this year, though they are no less impactful.
I’ve written before about the unique challenges the pandemic presents to foster kids, but MARE’s ceremony was a rare bright spot, as tens of families across the state celebrated formally gaining new members of their forever families. And while I can and have written extensively about the bleak statistics current and former foster kids face, Commissioner Spears offered one that inspires some optimism: The state has seen its highest placement stability numbers during the pandemic, which is notable, as the state has seen a 42 percent improvement in placement stability over the last three years, according to the Department of Children and Families’ annual report released on Oct. 1.
more to be done
The work to improve outcomes for children who need to be adopted is far from over; 3,310 children in Massachusetts have a goal of adoption and 1,300 children have no identified adoption resource such as a relative or foster parent, according to the state, and it’s also worth noting that adoption is no problem-free light at the end of the tunnel for former foster kids — many suffer from lifelong trauma, and some of the most heartbreaking stories you can read about are about adoptions that don’t work out.
But the day of adoption finalization is one to celebrate those families who made it across the finish line of the legal adoption process, and to recognize the unsung heroes who work diligently every day to make adoptions work.
“I’m so grateful that I’m able to have a Christmas with family, I’m able to have a Thanksgiving with my family” Corey Armastus, a recently-adopted teenager, said during the presentation. “It’s a journey, for the people who are adopting and the kid who is getting adopted. But in the end, it’s wonderful to say that you have a family.”
Knowing that you belong, that you have a family to call your own officially after years of being in foster care is a feeling so great, I’m not sure if any description can do it justice. In many ways, finalization is a day of rebirth — in fact, afterward you are issued a new birth certificate listing your adoptive parents as your parents — and it changes who you are, for the better.
For many people, it’s one of the most important days in their lives. It certainly was for me.