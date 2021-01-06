PITTSFIELD — Getting through 2020 was very much a mixed bag for me, especially as I scroll through posts from friends and family reflecting on that hectic year, in addition to reading many of the very good reflections from the staff of this very paper.
For many people, myself included, 2020 was a year of both professional and personal growth, legitimate accomplishments, and about nine months of adversity everyone reflecting back on can say they lived through, but it was also a year full of loss in which many people didn’t make it.
I encountered the poem ”When People Say, ‘We Have Made It Through Worse Before’” by Clint Smith on social media. It conveys this idea rather well, and I encourage everyone to read the poem in its original form. Three passages are particularly insightful:
“all I hear is the wind slapping against the gravestones
of those who did not make it, those who did not
survive to see the confetti fall from the sky, those who
did not live to watch the parade roll down the street.
... Sometimes the moral arc of the universe
does not bend in a direction that will comfort us.
Sometimes it bends in ways we don’t expect & there are
people who fall off in the process.
... We are not all left
standing after the war has ended. Some of us have
become ghosts by the time the dust has settled.”
The year 2020 was filled with tales of heroism and human kindness. In its New Year’s Day editorial, The Eagle highlighted one such story about Dicken Crane, a local farmer who reached out to Lonnie Durfee, a Trump supporter who burned down Crane’s hay bale endorsement of the Biden/Harris campaign after the death of Durfee’s son, Jacob. The Eagle said it encapsulated 2020, by not only highlighting the great political divide that penetrated even the Berkshires, but also the power of human compassion during that unprecedented year.
It was a story that was also close to me — Jacob was my cousin, and we grew up together, but drifted apart during high school. I attended his wake in September. The memorial card from his service is on my fridge, and every time I think about his death, it brings a new wave of grief, especially considering that I never got to know the man he grew up to be. I spent some of the best moments of my childhood with Jacob, and I will always cherish the time I got to spend with him.
We might have gotten past 2020, but the losses we suffered will linger. More people died of COVID-19 last year than the amount of U.S. combat troops who died in World War II. There were days when we lost more people due to COVID-19 in a single day than we lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The death toll is so high, you can’t process it, and unless you personally knew someone who succumbed to the virus, it’s all too easy to make those deaths faceless statistics, like we treat the death tolls of many other diseases. The Eagle is combatting this by telling the stories of those we lost to COVID-19 last year in its “These Lives” series of profile articles that I encourage everyone to read, that has the goal of making sure “memory wins out over statistics,” and we must do all that we can to not get desensitized to the human cost of the virus.
With vaccines at our disposal, I think we have what it takes to get the virus under control this year. But when we do restore some form of normal life, key questions will remain, including: How do we honor all those we lost? How do we move forward from here?
Two words might hold the answer: Never forget.
Growing up in the wake of 9/11, those words once held great meaning. Everyone knew what they referred to, as the World Trade Center terror attacks bound us together as a nation, even if our government’s response to them was more than a little misguided.
In 2021 and beyond, we owe it to those who didn’t make it past 2020 to keep their memories alive, and to create a world in which we will never repeat the history of the awful year that was 2020.