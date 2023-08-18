Mitchell Chapman: Despite 'Barbenheimer' impact, movie theaters face imperfect recovery

The pandemic has drastically reduced the power movie theaters have, but they’re not going anywhere yet, as is evident by the box office success of the likes of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and now “Barbie” — films that have all grossed more than $1 billion.
In fact, James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel was able to top $2 billion, making it the third highest-grossing film of all time, behind “Avengers: Endgame” and the first “Avatar” movie.
Recently, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” — and its darker counterpart in the “Barbenheimer” dichotomy, Chrtistopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” — have seen a frenzied return to movie theaters, as the unlikely double feature has grossed over $1.5 billion collectively worldwide. It gave Images Cinema in Williamstown its “best weekend ever” and put the Beacon Cinema on track to have its best week in its history, with this year being the biggest for the Beacon since its opening, owner Cory Jacobson told The Eagle in July. When I saw both earlier this month, audiences’ enthusiasm for both films hadn’t died down, with “Barbie” tickets still hard to come by for most showings — if you want a good seat, you have to book it well in advance, even a month after both films’ release.
This greatly contrasts with the movie theater scene in North Adams, which lost its Movieplex earlier this year, and Great Barrington, where the Triplex theater is taking a brief respite before a nonprofit reopens it. Lanesborough lost its theater in 2022, one of the last holdouts at the once-bustling, now-vacant Berkshire Mall. Residents from these communities have to travel to Pittsfield and Williamstown to see new releases, a likely contributing factor to both the Beacon’s and Images’ resounding success, though it shouldn’t be underplayed how much “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” resonated with viewers. For me, the double feature is like Neapolitan ice cream: You get a good mix of flavors and ideas from both films that have elements you might like and don’t like, but they offer variety that has otherwise been lacking at the movies. Not everything needs to be a stereotypical $200 million superhero film, and I think both prove that audiences are hungry for new genres, formats and ideas.
Imperfect recovery
The “Barbenheimer” double feature and the multiple $1 billion films that have released since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (the first pandemic-era film to reach that milestone) do represent a degree of recovery for movie theaters since COVID-19 shuttered them. And that recovery was not guaranteed. The pandemic forced a drastic shift to streaming that changed our viewing habits and drastically weakened the power of movie theaters. In no way is this more apparent than the shrinking window between theatrical releases and their premier on streaming, which Business Insider reported is coalescing around 45 days, down from the pre-pandemic window of 75 to 90 days.
The box office numbers show recovery, too, albeit imperfect. This year’s haul has been the best yet of the pandemic, but with the summer movie season essentially over it still pales in comparison to 2019. Box Office Mojo puts the domestic box office gross at about $6.2 billion, compared to 2019’s $11.3 billion. Statista found that about 825.2 million movie theater tickets were sold in the U.S., which is still down from 2019’s 1.23 billion. These metrics give a more honest feel of the day-to-day financial picture for movie theaters, which have gone long periods without huge blockbuster releases over the last few years — the downside of what Joan E. Solsman of CNET calls a “feast-or-famine” pattern.
“After a heavy dose of streaming at home during the last two years, consumers have decided that the cinema is the place to go for an experience that can’t be replaced at home,” Rosenblatt Securities analyst Steve Frankel told Solsman. This has seen audiences flock to big event blockbuster movies that take full advantage of multimillion-dollar theater systems and, Solsman found, has driven up demand for premium, large-format screens. It’s also created a paradox for theaters, which are pressured to have enough screens to accommodate blockbuster opening weekends — which also serves to “penalize operators” during attendance droughts.
What theaters need is the return of small- and mid-budget movies that aren’t expected to pull in blockbuster numbers but fill seats in between large releases. The problem is that many of these films have been snapped up by streaming, where they sometimes get lost.
CNN’s Leah Asmelash reported last year that studios in the pandemic era are “opting to instead invest in larger blockbuster releases which will make more money” over mid-budget films, perhaps in response to changing viewer habits as well as the inherent risk involved in smaller offerings. By definition, the latter category of films aren’t designed to draw sold-out crowds for weeks due to their visual flare, thrilling stunts or huge brand names, often catering to specific genres like romantic comedies and horror.
Audiences have shown that even blockbusters aren’t always safe investments, with films like “Black Widow,” “Eternals,” “Suicide Squad,” “The Flash” and “Black Adam” either bombing or underperforming. However, as the box office continues to shake its COVID funk, that should reassure studios confidence in not only big investments but smaller ones as well, which will hopefully give theaters some stability outside of huge tentpole films.
In the meantime, we should continue to support our local theaters while we have them. The closure of Regal and the Movieplex — and the near-loss of the Triplex — serve as painful reminders that we can’t take these institutions for granted.