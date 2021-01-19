American exceptionalism was a term first used by American socialists in the 1920s in debates over whether the U.S., the quintessential capitalist state, was an exception to Marx’s theory that all capitalist societies would inevitably move toward communism through violent revolution.
The historian Daniel Rodgers described Stalin’s use of the term as not to suggest America’s superiority, but instead to mock America for its abnormalities. But the term has come to dominate American political and social life in ways its socialist and communist ancestors did not intend.
Anthony Scalia once attributed American exceptionalism to “the structure of our government,” referring to the system of separation of powers that has not one but two powerful legislative houses believed by the framers to be the main protection for minorities.
Reflecting on his time as prisoner of war, late conservative icon John McCain said “there is no doubt that all of us were weak from time to time … there is also a lot of courage displayed and a lot of love for one another that I think Americans are uniquely capable of.”
However, the notion that America and Americans are an exceptional country and people isn’t only held by conservatives. In fact, in a deeply divided country, it is one of a handful of things that seems to bind most Americans.
“I believe in American exceptionalism with every fiber of my being,’’ said former President Barack Obama in a speech at West Point. When asked by Gallup and USA Today in a poll in 2010, 80 percent of Americans said they thought the United States had a unique character based on its history that made it the greatest country in the world.
More than just a unique system of separation of powers in the manner described by Justice Scalia, American exceptionalism has come to denote a set of assumptions about America and Americans, particularly white Americans, in ways that border on inherent superiority and infallibility. If you consume an hour’s worth of American media, you get the sense that Americans believe their country is endowed with men (and occasionally women) of superior achievements and what happens in other countries cannot happen in theirs.
But Donald Trump has pulled the curtain on what happens when this hubris goes too far. Unlike his predecessor, who believed America was a land of exceptional possibilities, Trump campaigned on the idea that American exceptionalism was dead. The diagnosis, according to him, was American capture by less patriotic Americans (liberals and nonwhite Americans and Muslims) and foreign countries. In his view, what made America exceptional wasn’t its separation of powers or multiculturalism or even the greatness of its people. Instead, when America was great, it extracted more from abroad and shared less at home. Stemming the rise of other countries and the liberal conspiracy to share more with nonwhite Americans who are invading “our” suburbs was the surest way to return America back to its exceptional status.
Turns out, enough Americans were so desperate to return home so fast it didn’t concern them that they had a drunk driver in the driver seat. Some were indifferent to the potential dangers along the way — to Muslims, Blacks, Hispanics, liberals or even to themselves.
Others took solace in the traffic lights and road signs that were the judiciary, Congress and the president’s national security team. They believed former three-star Gen. Michael Flynn had, by definition, the best interest of his country at heart; John Kelly would speak truth to power when necessary and not only when he’s paid to do so before a rich private audience. Members of Congress would do what’s right for their country and not only what’s in their best political and financial interests. And as one dangerous precedent after another was set, as one pillar of American democracy after another fell, some shrieked “you’re overreacting” while others exclaimed “this is not who we are!”
But the event of Jan. 6 has revealed that if anything, the overreactors did not overreact enough. It revealed this is who America is: a country whose democracy is not in the hands of God but in the hands of men — mere mortal and corruptible men. While the Founding Fathers designed a system that was brilliant and dynamic, so much of America’s democracy depends on the willingness of people in positions of power to do the right thing.
Trump is not known for being terribly articulate or persuasive, yet he’s managed to obtain loyalty from so many quarters. What will happen if someone more discreet and tactful and persuasive comes along — someone who actually believes in what he’s saying and is more able than Trump to inspire loyalty from police officers, FBI agents and elected officials at both the state and national level?
As the mob made their way inside the Capitol building, one police officer tried to stop them. Overwhelmed, he decided to retreat, step by step, until he found himself on the floor outside the Senate chamber. In a video circulated by Igo Bobic of the Huffington Post, the Black police officer, Eugene Goodman, is seen taking a quick glance to his left, where just a few feet away was the unmanned and unlocked entrance to the Senate chamber with lawmakers inside. Goodman went right, taking with him the mob and the potential blood they would have undoubtedly shed on American democracy.
At first it seemed ironic that it was a Black man that was the last line of defense of American democracy. But then it dawned on me that the seemingly all-white mob and the others who enabled Trump with their actions and inactions have less to lose than a Black man or woman in a nondemocratic America.