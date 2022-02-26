Edwin Bailey, 70, of North Adams, died on New Year’s Eve 2021. All of us in the six-unit place knew the end was coming, but not everyone has family to write something in to the paper, so I learned it from our landlord. Everyone deserves a memorial, though, if you ask me.
Ed was the guardian of Church Street and Arnold Place. Nothing passed by that corner without his noticing from the porch where he enjoyed his coffee and cigarettes. He could hold court with anyone who walked by and told stories like you already knew the first half, even when you didn’t. He kept dog treats inside the door for the Doberman up the street and offered Tupperwares of meatloaf when he made too much. He called everyone hon instead of their name, said he couldn’t get in trouble that way.
I never saw Ed without a thick, ‘80s mustache and his Patriots cap. He had a bird feeder on his porch, but I never saw a single bird. He kept odd hours. He said he once saw an albino skunk come up on his porch in the middle of the night, another time a pair of foxes, even saw a moose up the road. I have no idea how much of what I’m telling you is true.
There are others in town who knew him better than I did. We lived in his building for only two and a half years, never saw the inside of his place and he never saw the inside of ours. He was militant about shoveling his walkway and cleaning off his car before the plow came. Sometimes he shoveled our part of the walkway, too. He drove to Walmart for his groceries, even after he went into hospice, even after he started the morphine. That’s when I began watching out our back window to make sure he got back all right.
His two favorite TV channels were Fox News and Fox Business. He said when he got riled up enough to yell at one, he’d switch to the other. He loved to fish, although Hurricane Irene messed up all the best holes. He collected coins and used to collect hot rods. He loved NASCAR racing on his Xbox. For many years he drove trucks and saw the whole country. Back then, he kept two sets of books and fudged a few numbers in the one his bosses got. He loved hauling but would never go back to it now they have GPS and know where you are every minute of every day.
A decade and a half ago, Ed went from two lungs to one and kept on smoking. The doctors gave him three years and he stretched that to 15. In his words, he had a pretty good run. Back in the day, he drove dairy trucks for Stewart’s. His favorite flavor was “Death by Chocolate.” When he became too sick to make the drive to Pownal, Vt., himself, I promised to run up and get him a half gallon. That was the same weekend we moved to a house up the street. He told us he had a housewarming gift: a Christmas cactus that I suspect he was just trying to get rid of. He didn’t answer the door when I knocked. A few hours earlier, having trouble breathing, he’d called the EMTs, went off to the hospital and never came home. It was five weeks before the end. He never got his Death by Chocolate, just the kind we all get.
The best part of Ed was his laugh. It took his whole body, shoulders, knees. It rocked him in his chair and twisted his eyes closed. If you ask me, smokers often have the best laughs. It was contagious, too. We’d laugh even when we didn’t understand his joke. We’d laugh until our jaws were sore and we were late for work or to the friend expecting us. Ed didn’t notice. He would just keep laughing.