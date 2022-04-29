Molly Rivest: Many patients arrive with hidden trauma; as clinicians, it’s our job to do no more harm

I am a former captain in the U.S. Air Force, where I worked as both a research physicist and as an advocate for sexual assault victims in the military. Today, I am a nurse practitioner in a women’s health care practice caring for women of all ages.
My experience in the military and my work today have instilled a professional imperative: I can assume that the patient in my exam room may have experienced sexual assault. It may have happened yesterday, or decades ago. She may share this past, or I may never know.
While data on sexual assault vary (along with definition of sexual assault), a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study tells us that as many as one of every three female patients and one of every four male patients in America have experienced sexual assault in their lifetime. That statistic is likely an understatement, since most incidents are not officially reported. Since many people have trouble speaking up about such abuse, we may not know if a patient is bringing secrecy, shame, or fear into our appointment. So, how can we practice trauma-informed care with every patient we see, knowing that there are things we may not know?
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, so it’s a good time to remind ourselves that many people have been victims of some form of sexual assault. Transgendered, gender-queer and gender-nonconforming people are at far higher risk of sexual violence. Minority populations, especially Native American girls, are twice as likely to be sexually assaulted as non-Indigenous girls.
Sexual assault has many names: rape, molestation and sexual trauma, among others. Not all who have experienced sexual assault consider themselves survivors of “trauma.” While trauma is often associated with violence, we know that sexual assault is frequently a confusing experience perpetrated with subtlety by a known and/or trusted person. Regardless of the language we or our patients may use, the impacts of sexual assault are physical, psychological, sexual and spiritual.
What can we do?
The impact of sexual trauma extends to victims’ families and other loved ones, and the residual impacts can burrow into relationships that require trust and intimacy. With the prevalence of sexual assault and its lasting impacts, where do we begin as health care clinicians if developing a trusting relationship is key to our work?
First, we can safely assume that many of our patients have been sexually mistreated in some manner. Second, we must provide a clinical experience in which physical touch and vulnerable conversations are a collaboration, not just an examination.
Third, we must be aware that our patients might be vulnerable to even our most unintended lapses in consideration: a seemingly benign question or physical contact can cause a patient anxiety, fear, shame or anger. We may never see that patient again.
It’s up to us to adopt trauma-informed care as our default approach to all patients, because the data and research tell us we can and should. Respecting cultural and ethnic backgrounds, establishing trust and building nonjudgmental rapport are our starting points. A patient should feel in charge of their physical and emotional boundaries. Their autonomy should be maintained at all times.
If a patient chooses to share information of a prior assault, as clinicians we should be prepared to meet that individual where they are in their journey. We can offer resources for reporting the assault or accessing safe housing or finding appropriate therapy. We should ask this patient if and how they would like the medical exam modified. We should allow time and space for this conversation to take place and a feeling of trust to develop.
Too many patients arrive with memories of abuse, perhaps committed by someone they trusted. Now, we are asking for trust. If we do it well, we can offer a measure of healing.