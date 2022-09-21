Nancy O’Malley: Requiem for a feline friend

ALACHUA, Fla. — The first time I saw him, he was sitting in a cat carrier looking distinguished. And now, many years in retrospect, he looked ready for new horizons.
My Pittsfield friend, Martha Pope, was delivering him to my car for my dog, Molly, and me to take him back to our home in Winthrop, outside of Boston.
I agreed to take the cat, since Martha’s dogs reacted loudly to the intruder who found himself trapped in her cellar, apparently trying to find a warm place away from a chilly fall night in the Berkshire woods.
His paw poked through the crack under Martha’s cellar door and that was his entrance into a life where this somewhat wild cat would last for another 11 wonderful years.
He was a white cat adorned with tiger stripes — especially on his face. The stripes gave him the look of a cat wearing a beautifully crafted mask made just for him. He wore it well.
Taking my first good look at him, I knew he deserved a strong, distinguished name to suit his look. I named him Luca, and it sounded just right even before we hit the Mass Pike heading east to go home.
Routines, limits
Luca started the first of his very unique routines our first night at home in Winthrop. He approached my lovely, mellow and patient hound mix named Molly and licked her face and ears. Over the years, the grooming grew to include a playful wrestling match at the end when Luca was done with the cleaning.
Friends and family would often come by just to watch the routine of a cat and a much bigger dog — Molly weighs 50 pounds to Luca’s eight — rolling in a ball on the floor after a session of Luca’s intense grooming of “his dog.”
The second of Luca’s unique routines was walking with my dog — and soon-to-be three-dog pack — as we strolled the neighborhood. I know that cats should be indoors only, but keeping this wily veteran of the woods inside proved futile. So he would follow us on his own terms, sniffing and digressing to his heart’s content.
But he always knew his limits. In all of the years we lived around the corner from the beach, Luca never stepped across the street to that territory. It was as if he knew that the sand, surf and seagulls beyond the wall were not for a Berkshire boy.
Nine lives on his own terms
These days, I’m happily planted here outside of Gainesville, Fla., now year-round at a house where a big yard and tall fence provide the dogs with their own paradise of pine trees. Luca enjoyed walking along the top of the fence and surveying his realm.
A month ago, he left to go outside with the dogs, going out into the yard early. He never returned. I always knew this might happen. Luca was very old and perhaps he walked off to find his own place to hide and leave this earth on his own terms. That is a comfort to me.
Molly and I keep looking out the back door for him to return or we think we see him walking through the pines. We are both sad, but I smile in those moments thinking of all of our roads traveled together. I like to think of him in the heavens walking one day back to our beautiful Berkshire Hills for just one more time.
Keep roaming, my beautiful boy.
In Luca’s memory, I’m sending a $500 donation to The Danny Boy Adoption Fund in Pittsfield (The Danny Boy Adoption Fund, P.O. Box 4043, Pittsfield, MA, 01202) and The Humane Society of North Central Florida in Gainesville. A group of us, including Martha Pope, started The Danny Boy Adoption Fund 11 years ago for senior dogs and cats living at Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield. That donation will provide sponsorship for five senior cats at Berkshire Humane Society. I think Luca would approve.