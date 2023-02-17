Naomi Hopkins: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Madonna are back on tour. Can they transform ticket sales?

PITTSFIELD — For the past two years, COVID-19 put live entertainment on hold. Now, almost everyone I know is clamoring to attend a stadium concert.

On Feb. 1, Beyonce announced her highly anticipated World Tour 2023. The Instagram announcement came a week and a half after her $24 million private concert in Dubai. In addition to her grand return to performing, Beyonce’s tour release also follows a Capitol Hill hearing regarding Ticketmaster’s role in the overselling of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and the announcement of pop-legend Madonna’s 12th tour.

These three iconic female artists are bringing back touring, and it’s bigger and better than ever. As soon as I saw Taylor Swift’s announcement, there was not a doubt that I would do whatever I had to to get those tickets.

Unfortunately, more than 3.5 million people had the same idea.

That is the number of people who registered for the presale of The Eras Tour. Out of those 3.5 million, the site selected 1.5 million people to try and purchase tickets on Nov. 15, and they sure did try.

Ticketmaster’s website spent the day alternating between crashes, account failures and making millions of dollars in sales.

Out of all of my friends, one of us managed to get lower bowl tickets, one was able to score nosebleeds behind the stage and the other four of us walked away empty-handed.

On Jan. 24, executives, including Live Nation Entertainment Inc. President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold, were questioned during a U.S. Senate hearing on their mishandling of the The Eras Tour presale and their monopolization of ticket sales in the music industry. Live Nation Entertainment merged with Ticketmaster in 2010.

Taylor Swift fans, aka “Swifties,” who were outraged by their inability to get tickets filled the Capitol for the hearing. Unfortunately, I had school. Now, tickets are on resale for thousands of dollars, and, even more insane, some fans are willing to pay that price.

Taylor Swift fans, myself included, feel passionate about this tour. With every new album and rerecording, Swift continues to grow in popularity and cultural significance, and no one is willing to miss out watching her return to the stage.

Beyonce’s concerts are a cultural phenomenon. “Homecoming,” her 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival film, had 1.1 million viewers on Netflix the day of premiere. Fans expect her Renaissance World Tour, which spans two continents and 49 dates, will be full of more exciting and dramatic performances from the Grammy-winning artist. The upcoming presale will be Ticketmaster’s next big test following the Taylor Swift debacle. Let’s see how they hold up.

Unlike Swift and Beyonce, Madonna did not announce her tour via Instagram. Instead, the pop star announced her Celebration Tour with a five-minute video of her hosting a celebrity-studded dinner party and three “Vanity Fair” cover spreads in the Italian, Spanish and French issues. At 64, Madonna still knows how to get us all to stop and stare.

The celebrities in the skit reminisce on iconic Madonna moments, leading up to the big reveal that she will be touring in North America and Europe starting in July. On Jan. 20, Madonna sold out the tour on the first day by selling more than 600,000 tickets through the Ticketmaster website.

This quickly prompted the artist to add 23 additional shows to the lineup. Aptly named, fans expect the tour to be a fabulous celebration of Madonna’s sensational career.

In an industry dominated by men, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Beyonce continue to push boundaries and set new records. Through the massive demand for tickets to their shows, they have motivated people to hold Ticketmaster and Live Nation accountable for the monopolization of live entertainment.

It remains to be seen whether the voices of these three women will carry as much power in the Capitol as they do in the stadium.