Needless fears and myths about colonoscopies are causing needless deaths

Death from colon cancer is 100 percent preventable. It’s one of the few medical conditions where we know with certainty that regular screening saves lives, and yet it remains the second most common cause of cancer death in men and the third most common in women. More than 50,000 people die from colon cancer every year in the U.S., but what’s most tragic is that more than half of those deaths could have been prevented through a simple, relatively painless screening procedure called a colonoscopy.
One out of every three Americans over the age of 45 are needlessly risking their lives by choosing to ignore the recommendation that they periodically undergo some type of colorectal cancer screening, preferably a colonoscopy. That refusal is almost always triggered by needless fears and old myths about colon cancer and the colonoscopy procedure itself.
The myth: I have no symptoms, so I don’t need a test.
The truth: There are typically no symptoms at all during the early stages of colon cancer. That’s why the best time for screening is early, before any advanced symptoms (rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, weight loss, fatigue) start to appear. Early detection and removal of pre-cancerous polyps stops the disease before it takes hold. Even if active cancer is detected early, the condition far more treatable.
The myth: I have no family history of colon cancer, so why should I go through the trouble?
The truth: About 80 percent of those who get colon cancer do not have a family history of the disease. So a colon cancer-free family history doesn’t protect you from getting it and is no excuse for avoiding the procedure.
The myth: I’ve heard the liquid cleansing preparation you have to drink the night before a colonoscopy is really uncomfortable, and I just can’t bear going through that.
The truth: This is probably the biggest hurdle — and misunderstanding — of all. The fact is, today’s colonoscopy prep is far easier and requires far less liquid intake than just a few years ago. Some may recall stories from the past, when it’s said that patients had to guzzle a gallon of liquid the night before. Today, the vast majority of patients opt for a “split preparation” involving two small bottles of a specially prepared liquid and two glasses of water — half taken the night before, half the morning of the procedure. While it still may be the hardest part of the procedure, the preparation is more tolerable than ever and is the single most important piece of the process, other than showing up. A thorough cleansing of the colon allows for a clear-view colonoscopy.
The fear: I’m afraid of the pain and discomfort I might feel while they’re running that thing through my colon.
The truth: A patient undergoing a colonoscopy is asleep and under full sedation, safely administered by an anesthesiologist, during the entire procedure. You won’t feel a thing.
The myth: I had a colonoscopy five or 10 years ago and I was clean. Shouldn’t that be good enough?
The truth: Colon cancer grows very slowly and can develop over time. Under current guidelines, people of average risk with no family history are advised to have a colonoscopy every 10 years beginning at age 45 (five years younger than just a few years ago, based on a recent rise in colorectal cancer in people under 50.) People with increased risk based on certain variables may require screening at an earlier age and have to be screened more frequently, including those with a family history of one or more first-degree relatives (sibling, parent or child) with colorectal cancer.