CLAIM: Photo shows German car caught in floodwaters with anti-Greta Thunberg sticker on rear window.
THE FACTS: Last week, as severe floods in Germany and Belgium turned streets into raging torrents, a manipulated photo circulated on social media that appears to show a BMW half-submerged in the floodwaters with a sticker bearing vulgar language toward Thunberg.
The sticker, which was added digitally to the original image, was an apparent reference to Thunberg, the well-known Swedish environmental activist. Twitter users shared the manipulated photo and claimed it was “ironic” and an example of “karma.”
The original, unaltered photo, was featured in a July 16 article about car water damage during severe weather by the German media outlet Bild. Photographer David Young captured the photo for Bild in the city of Wuppertal last week. The sticker does not appear in the original photo.
“It is my photo, and it has been manipulated,” Young told The AP in a call. “The sticker is fake.”