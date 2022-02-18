Nestled in the bottom-left corner of Massachusetts, Great Barrington is a cozy, welcoming town not many people had heard of before. Recently, through the influence of the pandemic, people from big cities have been escaping to their second homes in rural areas. Once our hidden gem was discovered, people flocked from all over just to get a taste of our small-town atmosphere and picturesque scenery.
Small towns like ours are notorious for catering to the tourists’ needs, while the needs of the locals get thrown on the back burner. It’s the second-home owners and wealthy retirees who most enjoy the small quiet town and fuel our economy.
The cute shops, the pretty leaves in the fall and who could forget that beautiful fresh air, everything just so picture perfect. What could possibly be wrong?
It’s time we started a long and hard conversation about the gentrification of Great Barrington. It’s a concept widely known, but it has been somehow looked over by many of our town’s residents.
According to a Berkshire Eagle article, Postal Service figures reported a 3.9 percent increase in people moving to the Berkshires between 2019 and 2020. At first glance, this statistic may seem like a positive, but when relating this increase back to factors that affect local residents, it is anything but.
The increase created a domino effect on the cost of living here in the Berkshires. In 2020, the National Association of Realtors reported that, “the median sales price for single-family homes in the Berkshires rose 32.2 percent.”
Not only were single homes affected, but the county’s entire real estate market showed a 21 percent rise, according to the Berkshire County Board of Realtors. This means homes, stores, places of work, etc., all have begun to feel the rise in real estate prices.
There has been a steady flow of buying, selling and rebuying storefronts along Main Street in Great Barrington. So many business owners struggle to pay rising rents and have no choice but to up the prices of their own products. This narrows down the demographic of buyers at first, but once other stores catch on and increase prices as well, residents have no choice but to buy overpriced goods.
Business Insider describes this exact phenomenon as a key factor in recognizing the beginnings of gentrification in a town. “The real estate market changes dramatically as a neighborhood gentrifies,” according to a 2019 article titled “7 Signs Your Neighborhood Is Gentrifying.” It adds: “Property values increase dramatically as gentrification spreads throughout the neighborhood, often pushing rents higher and higher.”
Business Insider’s report included a statement about the addition of commercial art establishments: “Gentrified neighborhoods have some of the highest concentration of fine art and commercial art establishments.” It also quoted an expert in geopolitical risk in cross-cultural communities who said, “Art galleries have a lower turnover of items but at a much higher price point.”
There is clear evidence that these past few years have had an intense impact on our small town.
Here is what I fear about the future: Our once clear, natural air and beautiful scenery will become dull and polluted. Our schools will be neglected by new taxpayers who don’t want to spend more money on their second home. And soon the Great Barrington that once prided itself on being community-based will become unrecognizable.
Young or old, rich or poor, Great Barrington will lose those aspects that we all know and cherish if we don’t stand up and act now.
I spoke with two students at my high school Monument Mountain, and their sentiments were similar. Because of COVID-19 and second-home owners, “our stores and restaurants have begun catering to the upper class moving in,” said senior Tessa Climo.
For a young student like her, trying to live here has become difficult. Climo works, like other students, but doesn’t necessarily have an adult-level income. “Prices have become unaffordable for people, like me, who live here year-round,” she says. Trying to hang out with a friend at a coffee shop will cost around $8 for a simple drink, she observes. “Our needs are somewhat affordable but our wants are unaffordable,” she said. Great Barrington has become so “touristy,” she said, that, “Our needs will soon become unaffordable, too.”
A second student, Edward Boyko, feels similarly. He agrees that all of our stores have begun increasing prices, catering towards the tourists, and “now locals don’t want to go.”
Boyko brought up a huge topic that goes beyond just the increase in restaurant pricing. It coincides directly with the real effects of gentrification.
“Most of our stores have healthy options, but now that prices are rising,” he says, adding: “The lower-class people in our town have to resort to the more unhealthy options which are cheaper.” The result, in his view, is a form of discrimination through “out-pricing” lower-income citizens from fresh foods.
Here in the Berkshires, we boast our all natural, organic lifestyle and our inclusivity when, in reality, we are barring those in need and making healthy commodities into luxuries.
By depriving a certain population of our community of affordable goods, we begin to edge them out completely — they can’t live here anymore. This is where a new problem comes into play. The masses of vacant homes and plots of land are left empty for years, and the only people who can afford the cost of living here in these homes are the wealthy.
Since the rise of COVID-19, the amount of vacant real estate has depleted greatly. As reported by the Berkshire Edge, a 2020 presentation by the Berkshire Board of Realtors to the Select Board revealed that “listing prices in the Great Barrington market are up 4 percent year-to-date.” Board of Realtors spokesperson Eric Steuernagle said, “We have high demand, but low inventory … a perfect storm.”
The Edge article also states that it is common knowledge these homes are being swept up by residents who aren’t living in Great Barrington full-time. The fear is that once these people migrate back to more urban areas, these homes will be sold through online vacation rental services like Airbnb, “which will further deplete the supply of homes and rentals for working people” stated Select Board member Leigh Davis.
One way we can fix this problem is by looking at Great Barrington’s housing laws. I believe a way to decrease the number of second-home owners buying up all the properties in our town is introducing a vacancy property tax. This would create incentive for residents to commit to living here full-time, or push out a good majority of the second-home owners, freeing up properties for more affordable housing.
Another huge way we can combat gentrification collectively is by reconfiguring the way we think about housing and the real estate market. Instead of relying on the “market” to decide who gets housing and who doesn’t, we need to take a more human rights-centered approach.