Patrick O’Connor: How my friendship with Thom Smith, the man who became my father, changed my life

We park in front of the American Legion, where a trailhead leads into a lush green tunnel. I’m with my father-in-law, Thom Smith, who is a retired natural-science curator at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield. Although he’s getting older, until recently, he wrote a nature column for The Berkshire Eagle, a job he held for nearly half a century. Today we’re birdwatching, but the forest is too thick in its burgeoning spring splendor to see birds. Yet, if we listen carefully, my father-in-law says we can identify birds by their song. “We’ll be watching with our ears today,” he says as we gather our things into a backpack.
My father-in-law and I both find beauty in the woods. We’re also both writers who like exploring nature with our words. Sometimes I like being quiet and just listening to him talk. He has so many stories. He tells me about his past working at the museum and his time growing up as a child in Pittsfield.
He tells me about how he and Norman Rockwell would sometimes share a pipe and a cup of tea at the museum, which stored the famous artist’s paintings.
“We mostly talked about picture frames,” says my father-in-law, who for many years worked as a picture-frame builder.
He tells me about how as a boy he’d find tiny water creatures in city ponds and sell them to local businesses that supplied high school science labs around the country.
“They paid a nickel each,” he’d say, and “many of those businesses were run by the mob,” he adds. I never know if he’s pulling my leg, but it doesn’t matter. I like to hear him talk.
There’s the time he was a boy hiding in cattails by the edge of a pond, watching state wildlife officials drop electrical cables into the water and yank a generator on shore. That’s when the stunned fish rose, belly up to the surface.
“They scooped them up and examined them before letting them go,” he’d say.
Then the fish would wake and slip away into the murky dark. There were so many adventures in search of animals, like horseshoe crabs and starfish and myriad other aquatic creatures, which my father-in-law would find and bring back to a basement aquarium he built for the museum.
These precious moments of listening and talking fill me with the attention I never received when young. As a grown man, I didn’t realize how much I needed such attention until my father-in-law offered it to me. Yet, while filling an emptiness, our relationship reminds me of the emptiness’ existence, a presence I don’t always want to feel.
As my father-in-law and I head down the trail, we don’t get far before stopping. This is our normal way of being in the woods: we walk a bit; something catches our attention; we stop and call each other over; we look and talk; we take photos and notes; then we continue on before stopping again in a moment.
Traveling the length of a football field can take us an hour, but it doesn’t matter. We’re in no hurry. Time stands still when we’re in the woods together.
“Look here,” my father-in-law says, bending down to the side of the path. He points at a tiny flower. “It’s a starflower,” he says.
The flower is no bigger than his fingernail, and its petals curve out like violet lashes from its yellow eye.
“Isn’t it pretty?” he says.
It is, I say.
He grabs the camera from the backpack and puts on a lens that works for closeups. He bends down onto his knee and leans in closer, taking several photos from different angles as though he is photographing a model.
“They come out in the spring,” he says. “They’ll soon blanket this spot.”
As I watch him, a sadness resonates somewhere deep in me.
Recently, my father-in-law sat on the porch of my home in Holyoke while I told him about my father. My father-in-law just listened. My father left when I was 15, but we were never too close. My father was a 6-foot-2, 250-pound Irish American cop who wore his authority like an exposed gun.
When he became angry, he’d tighten his hand into a fist, which, to my childhood brain, looked like a sledgehammer, and, showing his teeth, he’d bite his knuckles, calling me over. When I got close, he grabbed the tiny hairs on the nape of my neck and lifted me by them. With my feet barely touching the ground, he tippy-toed me to the stairs and let me run for my room, where I hid.
There were other, more violent moments, but my general feeling around my father was awe and fear. As a boy, I cowered when he stepped behind me, and I still cower when others do the same. We carry our past in our bodies like allergies that sometimes flare up.
My father-in-law is a small man who, like me, stutters and forgets his words. He’s intelligent, so much so that when he was 17, he received a full scholarship to MIT, but he turned it down to help out with his family.
Although my father-in-law gets mad, he never threatens violence. Over time, his gentleness changed me. Until I met him, I feared confronting men. When I did, which was not often, I braced for the physical fights that, more than once, came.
Yet my father-in-law was different. When confronted, he’d sometimes joke, but mostly he’d listen. He wanted to understand what was wrong. He’d even apologize. Slowly, over the last 15 years of our relationship, his gentleness melted something in me. I started to speak up without feeling frozen by terror.
“Hear that,” he whispers.
I shake my head no.
“Listen,” he says. He mimics the birdcall for me. “TEAcher, TEAcher, TEAcher, TEACH!”
I wait, and then I hear it, far off in the woods, just as he said: “TEAcher, TEAcher, TEAcher, TEACH!”
“It’s called an oven-bird,” he says, “because of the little oven-like nests they make on the ground.”
I wait for him to say more, but he doesn’t, and we just stand for a moment, waiting for birdsong in the deep quiet of the forest.
Listening carefully, I hear another song, a longing far off inside of me, and I wonder if my father-in-law can hear it, too.