Paul Johansen and Lisa Mattila: From a community college campus, lessons in addressing mental health

As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, some bright spots have emerged. One such silver lining is a newfound willingness to discuss and address serious mental health concerns, particularly among students.
Requests for counseling services were on the increase before COVID; the number of college students engaging in mental health services rose 40 percent between 2009 and 2015, according to the Collegiate Mental Health Consortium.
The counseling center at Berkshire Community College provides on-campus counseling and connects students to community resources such as the Brien Center, the Elizabeth Freeman Center and other mental health and substance-use services. In addition, an internship program for graduate-level interns has assisted students with counseling needs for over a decade.
Recognizing the need for additional support, the center recently hired a part-time counselor.
BCC students face a wide range of challenges, juggling their academics with employment, family responsibilities and financial burdens. Some have experienced significant trauma, and others live in unhealthy situations. A recent Healthy Minds study found that 60 percent of college students met the criteria for at least one mental health diagnosis. The Community College Survey of Student Engagement, to which BCC contributes, to found that 25 percent of students reported “feeling nervous, anxious, or on the edge over the past two weeks,” which impacted them “more than half of the time,” while 43 percent reported that these concerns impacted them “several days” over the past two weeks. In short, students have reported that their mental health impacts their academic progress.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for traditional-age college students, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Together with the Berkshires community, BCC has been touched by suicide loss. College counselors are often the first professionals to whom college students disclose mental health issues, underscoring the importance of student counseling. Since the onset of the pandemic and with the support of a Massachusetts Mental Health grant, BCC’s suicide prevention education has grown to include an online program, which has served more than 200 faculty, staff and students. The program, called “Question, Persuade, Refer,” teaches how to identify the signs and symptoms of depression and suicidality and how to intervene and connect students to resources.
Fortunately, community colleges provide a holistic approach to education. In addition to personal counseling, support programs such as TRIO, Students for Recovery and SUCCESS create a community of learners that provides a sense of belonging. The Disability Resource Center assesses students’ needs based on a documented mental health or other disabilities and may provide academic accommodations such as an alternate testing environment, extended testing time or access to assistive technology. BCC has also brought in speakers from underrepresented populations such as BIPOC and LGBTQ communities, including best-selling author and social media star Jeffrey Marsh and Toy Burton of DeeDee’s Cry. And Massachusetts has developed a statewide suicide prevention policy that helps students reengage in academics after addressing serious mental health issues, including suicidality.
In stark contrast to community colleges with limited budgets, Yale University, which has virtually unlimited resources, has been deeply criticized for its lack of mental health support. For decades, students have been advocating for improved mental health services, and one of the writers of this opinion piece was a plaintiff in a recent class-action lawsuit that alleged Yale discriminated against students with mental health disabilities. In late August of this year, Yale agreed to a landmark settlement by radically overhauling its mental health policies, making part-time study an option in emergency situations, allowing students to retain their health insurance for one year and not be banned from campus, creating a nonevaluative “Time Away Resource” and streamlining policies for readmission following a medical leave of absence.
What these developments at BCC and Yale demonstrate is that it is possible to provide a wide range of community-based mental health support, even with limited resources, but it takes is a fundamental commitment for college administrations to prioritize mental health resources — before it is too late.