Paula Kaplan-Reiss: My new life in the Berkshires is everything I dreamed — and I'm still dreaming

Life is filled with difficult transitions: going to college, starting a career, marriage, children. I suppose I have entered the next phase — an in-between one.
I am not retired, but I have free time. I am an empty nester, but not yet a grandparent. I am well-beyond middle-aged, but not quite a senior citizen. I have many friends, yet few live near me.
We sold our home in New Jersey in April 2021 at the height of the pandemic. Fortunately, we bought our vacation home in Canaan, N.Y., in 2018 before everyone was flocking out of COVID-infested areas. We knew we loved the Berkshires. My husband planned to retire, and I could continue working virtually as a psychologist. Our children were raised; our parents were deceased; we had nothing keeping us in New Jersey. We counted on our good friends and our kids to visit us, and they have. I have the freedom to create my new world. What will it look like?
Filling my day has been relatively easy since the pandemic has eased. At first, with all entertainment shut down, my life was online, my stove was active, my television was busy airing endless series, and my bookshelves were full. Now, I can attend a different play, concert, art show and restaurant every day of the week. But summer is ending. Visitors will come less frequently. I need more than constant entertainment.
My daily life revolves around work, exercise, reading, writing, socializing and a dose of spirituality. No longer going to the office, I have the freedom to have a loose, flexible schedule, enabling me to see clients when I want and when is convenient for them. It is ideal and comfortable, and my clients seem satisfied.
While living in New Jersey, exercise involved going to the gym, playing tennis, and going to dance classes, most notably jazz and tap. Every facility was no more than ten minutes from home. Living in Canaan, aside from hiking, options are more limited and at least twenty minutes away. To satisfy my rhythm and choreography needs during COVID, I turned to YouTube. I learned I could take everything from Zumba to Pilates to weight training and even tap classes at any time of day or night. I can stay safe and healthy and get in decent shape. I have never exercised more. But the social benefits are lacking. I plan to explore local dance classes.
As for tennis, I discovered a special interest group sponsored by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute meeting at Berkshire Community College’s beautiful courts. The first time I played, I met a lovely woman around my age. The second time, I played with an 88-year-old man. I could run, he could hit and we had great conversation. Winning and losing did not matter. We enjoyed moving in the fresh air. I hope I am as skilled and energetic as he, should I live to 88.
My greatest surprise and delight has been joining a French conversation group at the Mount, Edith Wharton’s home in Lenox. I love to speak French, though I have had no formal training since early college and have little opportunity to practice. Every Tuesday morning, I join a bunch of adults who have lived or studied in French speaking countries or want to keep up and improve their conversational skills. We munch on brioche and leave English behind, and I work very hard at understanding and being understood. My brain is wonderfully stimulated, and I have made some new friends.
Spiritually, I am very connected to my synagogue in New Jersey. I have prayed, taught, studied and performed at my temple and feel close to clergy and congregants. During COVID, all classes, services and rituals were performed online. Fortunately, activities continue in a hybrid format and I am able to stay involved. Yet, I remain conflicted about joining a local community. There are several in the area, and prayer is often best in a sacred space among others. But I am unwilling to leave the community who educated and celebrated my children as well as nurtured me during illness and losses. I realize I will need similar support up here.
I conclude each day as I always have. I watch the national news at 6:30 and Jeopardy at 7:30. I attempt to get through the Sunday New York Times throughout the week. Those rituals give me comfort.
I want to add volunteering to my life, perhaps in the arts world. I have the interest and time and I know there is endless need. I need to expand my social network. In New Jersey, it revolved around the parents of my children’s friends. In the Berkshires, the population I encounter skews older as the retired have the time to explore lectures, music and theater.
Moving permanently to the Berkshires was a good decision. As a healthy woman in my early 60s, I continue to evolve, learning new skills, making new friends and maintaining the connections to activities that give me pleasure. I eagerly anticipate what comes next.