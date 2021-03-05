On my way to cross-country skiing in the Berkshires, I read an email from the orthopedist who repaired my broken tibia and fibula a year and a half before.
After a disastrous fall off Monument Mountain in Great Barrington, I broke many bones and suffered a serious concussion. After my miraculous rescue, I had made a point to thank everyone involved. I recently learned the name of my surgeon after I requested my medical records. Thrilled that I was back to tap dancing, working out, playing tennis, and beginning to try skiing, I wanted to let him know what a wonderful job he did. He responded that he was delighted to hear I had made a full recovery.
When we were first married, my husband and I cross-country skied often, creating our own trails on the local golf courses. We traversed the small rolling hills with ease and never felt the need for lessons. We were eager to take up this sport again.
Walking and gliding on skis seemed simple. Yet this time, 15 minutes into our excursion, I fell three times. Baffled by my falls, my husband questioned what my problem was. Perhaps the ski tracks were icy? I needed to get my ski legs. And then, as I descended a modest hill, I realized I could not stop and fell a fourth time.
As I struggled to get up from my fall, I sensed I had done something significant to my right shoulder.
My husband called and asked if I was OK. He, too, had fallen further up the hill but seemed in no distress. With confidence, I said I was done skiing for the day and was returning to the car. My husband seemed disappointed. Always ambitious and not easily overwhelmed, he wanted to continue on the trail. As I took off my skis, I told him he was welcome to do so, but he would need to carry my skis as my right arm was useless. He began to understand that our ski trip was over.
Unwilling to go to an ER so quickly during the height of the pandemic, and trying to will another injury away, I suggested we go food shopping first and then decide if I needed further intervention. Of course, he had to push the cart and carry the groceries. If I didn’t move my arm, I was not in terrible pain. Maybe I only pulled a muscle?
After shopping, I called my brother, a retired physician and a go-to for all medical crises. He strongly recommended an X-ray and, reluctantly, I headed to Berkshire Medical Center where an X-ray and CT scan quickly confirmed a fracture in my arm. The scan also noted numerous healed rib fractures from my previous accident.
I could only imagine the thoughts of the radiologist reading my scans. “Is this woman being abused?” “Does she think she’s an athlete?” “Is she an unbelievable klutz?”
I was put in a sling and told to follow up with an orthopedist. I couldn’t believe I was, once again, in a compromised physical state. This was my 14th broken bone in less than a year and a half. I knew I would struggle getting dressed, grooming, cooking, cleaning and writing.
And how could I tell anyone about this accident? After my first tragic fall, covered in numerous newspaper articles, I heard from everyone I knew. My friends and family were grateful I survived. I had no memory of my accident or how it happened. Hadn’t I just made a full recovery? Now, I seemed like a woman with poor judgment and incredibly bad luck. Could I listen to people feel bad for me again or hear their cautioning me to wrap myself in bubble wrap and stick to dry flat ground?
I moved to the Berkshires to fully enjoy its natural beauty, while taking advantage of all the cultural activities and fabulous restaurants. With COVID-19, the arts, theater and music were put on hold. Indoor dining was out of the question. Hiking and skiing both resulted in disastrous injuries. Would I be forced to stare out my window, read and watch Netflix?
Ultimately, my only company was my husband. We were able to laugh. He gave me sympathy. Working remotely, he was completely present. After my first accident, my traumatized husband cared for me in the hospital and also tended to his now-deceased mother, who was suffering from dementia in an assisted living facility. A lover of cycling, he would come home from work and want to go on long rides. I was stuck at home, immobile and wanting home-cooked meals. I was frustrated with his lack of interest in cooking. Now, firmly entrenched in COVID living, he lovingly prepared wonderful meals every night — a win for me.
I will heal. I just got the second vaccine in my broken arm. It hurts. Life will return to a series of good choices. I will do everything to stay safe. And I will continue to enjoy Berkshire living.