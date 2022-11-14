Paula Kaplan-Reiss: When a dance class is really a lesson in how we act our ages

“Is there room in the Hip-Hop class today? Online it said the class was full.”
“We just had two cancellations,” the receptionist at the dance studio responded.
Hesitantly, I asked, “Are there any adults in the class?”
A pause. “It’s mostly kids, but there are a few.”
For most of my life, I took dance classes: ballet, jazz, modern, tap, ballroom. I mostly danced for pleasure and to keep in shape. I recently enrolled in a jazz class at this studio, but due to low numbers, the class was canceled after a few weeks. I was disappointed. New to the area, I had enjoyed the jazz class and was chatting up a woman who seemed to be a same-aged peer. I smiled and commiserated about being older as we danced across the floor. It turns out she runs the whole studio.
I saw the hip-hop class advertised as being taught by a guest artist. The class would be two hours. Why not?
Told to wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothes, I considered my options. My one pair of sweats would make me sweat. I decided on colorful leggings, a tank top and sneakers.
I entered the class and was confronted by a roomful of adolescents. One other woman wore an engagement ring. At most, she was 30. All were clad in mostly black. Hair was worn in dreads, ponytails and braids in some unnatural colors. My leggings were all wrong. My goal: not to stand out.
I vividly remember taking dance classes as a young adult when some “older” students joined us. I might have pitied them. They looked wrong in leotards. No one overwhelmed me with their talent, and I have no memory of secretly hoping I would be like them when I was their age.
The instructor introduced himself. All of 20-something, he announced he was a dancer, teacher and an all-star. Had he been on “So You Think You Can Dance”? He divided us into three lines and gave us exercises to go across the floor, strongly encouraging us to engage our torso, leaning forward and sideways. I was managing to follow the simple choreography. When hopping and jumping were added, I got a little nervous. I didn’t want to be the old lady, who could easily have been a grandmother to the other students, panting and gasping as I reached the other side. The titanium rod in my left leg, implanted three years ago to repair a compound fracture, was protesting. I looked at the clock. An hour and a half to go.
A photographer came in to take pictures. The studio owner sat smiling and watching on the floor. I was hoping they were ignoring me.
After stretching, as I prayed not to pull a muscle, we were asked to come to the center to do floor work. As a child in ballet class, my instructor would always choose a front line and a back line. The front was obviously for the talented dancers whom the back line could follow. My delicate self-esteem was easily challenged, depending on which line I was assigned. Now, I comfortably placed myself in the back, again, hoping not to be noticed by the hip hop all-star.
The choreography was not terribly difficult, but I knew I did not have the style required to make this dancing look authentic. At one point, our instructor singled out a girl to demonstrate the choreography we learned. The moves came naturally to her petite body, and she wore the perfect baggy white T-shirt, loose black pants and Nike sneakers, completing the entire look. We all applauded.
At the end of class, not feeling entirely like a misfit, we were asked to take a group photo. Everyone gathered, many making peace signs and pouty duck lips while I hung back and tentatively smiled.
Always being a few years older than most of my peers in New Jersey, I have felt relatively young since moving to the Berkshires. Women comfortably let their hair go grey. Visits to the theater, concerts, hiking trails and museums are filled with senior citizens taking full advantage of retirement life. At my new dance studio, I have not found my peers. But I give my body and mind the opportunity to exercise like a kid for as long as I am able. I can be the all-star in my dreams.