What are the symptoms of multiple sclerosis and how is it treated?

Steady advances in the diagnosis and treatment of multiple sclerosis over the past 20 to 30 years have significantly improved the management of symptoms, reduced the number of periodic MS attacks a patient experiences and preserved greater mobility for many of the nearly one million Americans now living with the disease.
A diagnosis which at one time almost always conjured up images of wheelchairs and almost total disability is seen increasingly as a challenging, but manageable neurologic condition, with more and more MS patients leading active, fulfilling lives.
Anyone who has ever felt a sudden numbness in their legs, maybe a slight limp, a tingling in their fingers, a change in vision or a draining fatigue may at some point wonder the worst — whether they are experiencing the early signs of MS. The good news is that in the vast majority of cases, the answer is no — it’s not MS.
While those symptoms may seem to mimic the onset of MS, they almost always are explained by something far less serious and relatively innocuous, like a compressed nerve in the back or a bout with carpal tunnel syndrome, conditions that can be readily and effectively treated.
The cause of MS remains unknown but is believed to be triggered by a combination of both genetic and nongenetic factors, including potential environmental links. Tobacco smoking and a low vitamin D level are seen as risk factors for MS. Research is ongoing into the possibility that certain viruses play a role in activating MS.
A chronic disease of the central nervous system that disrupts communication between the brain and the body, MS is an inflammatory disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues.
With MS, the malfunctioning immune system eats away at a protective sheath or coating called myelin that, when functioning properly, shields nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord. This myelin sheath allows electrical impulses to transmit quickly and efficiently along the nerve cells. If the myelin sheath is damaged, those impulses are slowed or blocked. The body becomes less able to do what the brain is telling it to do.
There’s much variability in the symptoms of MS, and it’s not clear why some patients have different or worse symptoms than others, but those symptoms can include double vision, loss of vision, numbness, weakness and tingling in the arms and legs, impaired coordination and either bladder incontinence or urinary retention.
While there is still no cure for MS, a growing number of treatments are available to better manage the disease and its symptoms. FDA-approved medications shown to modify or slow down the underlying course of MS include oral drugs, self-injectable drugs, and infusion therapies.
The form and potency of those medications depends on the severity of symptoms a patient is experiencing. Lower-strength injectable drugs generally are used to treat patients with minimal symptoms. Medium-strength oral drugs are used for patients with more active disease or failure of previous drugs. Higher potency drugs administered through outpatient infusion centers are used for patients with the most severe or treatment-resistant disease.
MS is episodic in nature, with patients experiencing periodic attacks which exacerbate their symptoms. So, the goals of treatment are to treat early, minimize the number of attacks and reduce the severity of symptoms.
Thanks largely to advances in treatment, most people living with MS today remain able to walk unassisted, with fewer having to use a wheelchair or stay in bed due to their limitations. As that progress continues, living an active, fulfilling life is increasingly becoming a welcomed reality for those diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.