Forging a new and important social contract to bring the resources of our government, labor and management together is critical now when businesses are failing, unemployment is soaring due to the COVID pandemic and our health-care systems are struggling. This would be a very practical way for President Joe Biden to include unions in critical work to rebuild our economy and to get Americans back to work.
Although seen at times as obstructionist, unions have been in fact crucial players in improving our economy during times of economic crisis. During World War II, our production capacity to manufacture airplanes and tanks was slow and inadequate, threatening our security. Walter Reuther, a member of the United Auto Workers Union, developed a plan along with his co-workers to convert idle car plants to factories manufacturing 500 planes a day. In a matter of weeks after proposing this plan to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, FDR agreed to implement it.
Reuther’s plan provided us with planes and artillery to win the war. The role of unions included how to make alternative use of the equipment of our car plants, not just convincing FDR that this was needed.
The UAW initiated a second crucial project in the 1980s, this time to assist the failing automobile sector of our economy. Our car industry was being decimated by Japanese companies who manufactured the higher-quality, lower-cost small cars that Americans preferred. In 1985 Don Ephlin, vice president of the UAW, convinced Roger Smith, CEO of General Motors, to manufacture a small car that could compete with the Honda Civic.
In the context of a formal labor-management partnership, a team of 98 workers and managers developed an innovative production process for manufacturing a competitive small car: Saturn. The quality, reliability and lower sticker price of Saturn cars helped GM regain their market position for small cars.
More recently, Dennis Rivera, former president of 1199/Service Employees International Union, decided to it was also the role of his union to help address quality of care problems in the hospitals, not just management. He also wanted to find ways to ensure that hospitals were appropriately reimbursed for services. Starting in 1997, Rivera began meeting with New York City hospital CEOs and Governor George Pataki to explore how to accomplish these goals.
Together they developed a solution: to forge labor-management partnerships similar to Saturn’s. When implemented at health centers such as Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, health-care partnerships resulted in outcomes such as radically reducing hospital acquired infections and turnaround time for lab tests to the emergency department, reducing the number of unnecessary cardiac deaths, reducing the costs of house cleaning supplies and increasing revenue for the hospital by instituting better billing processes.
These initiatives significantly outperformed those previously posed by hospital managers, since they involved solutions devised by frontline staff who were most familiar with the clinical care difficulties in their units and departments.
Labor-management partnerships within the health-care sector have now spread across the country as a result of the leadership of SEIU and other unions representing health-care workers: The American Federation of Teachers; American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; Committee of Interns and Residents; Doctors Council; SEIU and many of its locals; and the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.
These unions have now developed an expertise in restructuring systems to improve the quality of patient care. What enables these union-driven strategies to become successful have been the active participation of workers. Labor-management partnerships provide front-line staff with the skills to analyze work unit problems, as well as develop and implement financially viable solutions.
Such partnerships develop a social contract between labor and management that creates a structure for problem solving activities and ensures that worker’s jobs will not be eliminated, though they might change. When given decision-making responsibilities, front-line staff take their role seriously and often suggest solutions that can result in greater flexibility in the way work is done, improving the quality the effectiveness of their organization.
A new and enlightened administration in Washington, open to the active role of labor, can provide financial incentives to encourage management to see the value of unions and frontline staff to help rebuild our economy.
They can also make sure unions are included in meetings focused on rebuilding our economy and improving our health-care system. These actions would help to encourage management and unions to work together as well as provide unions the justification to use their resources for these initiatives in addition to traditional collective bargaining and protecting workers’ rights activities. It would encourage them to invest their time and resources to assist sectors where they have members to find ways to redesign operations to be more viable, help create new income streams, as well as develop better use of technology.
By helping to rebuild our economy unions activism can help to reduce unemployment and would also result in encouraging workers to join an union as the economy expands again.
Forging a new social contract between unions, government and business will improve our economy, provide better care for patients, and revitalize the role of unions in our country.