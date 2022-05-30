Phil Coleman: True patriotism, past and present

While we weren’t looking, the American flag was stolen. Not literally of course, but pseudo-“patriots” wrapping themselves in God, guns and the flag have hijacked what it means to be a true patriot. They are dividing America into “us” and “them” and trying to rewrite 400 years of American history.
This apocalyptic and untrue version of patriotism inspired me to tell a story of what I believe is the essence of true patriotism, the polar opposite of this fake and dangerous movement that distorts and reinvents history for its own ends.
My family has been in America for 289 years. I’m a ninth-generation American. My ancestors were amongst the original Jewish settlers in our country, coming in 1733 to Savannah, Ga. We are a family filled with heroic patriots, soldiers and Navy men who risked their lives in five wars, all the while remaining as proud and practicing Jews.
My sixth-great-grandfather, for whom I am named, was Philip Moses Russell. He valiantly served in the Revolutionary War as a physician and surgeon’s mate, and saved many lives at Valley Forge while under the leadership of Gen. George Washington. He survived the war but with injuries that were permanent from the awful conditions the Continental Army faced. I bear his name proudly. In fact, I am a card-carrying member of the Sons of the American Revolution because of this ancestral connection.
Uriah P. Levy, another ancestor of mine, was quite well known. He and I are descended from the same person, Benjamin Sheftall, who originally came to Savannah. Levy rose to the rank of commodore in the U.S. Navy. Despite this, he was constantly attacked by sailors because of his Judaism, but because he was one tough cookie, he fought back. He was pardoned no less than five times by various U.S. presidents who recognized the antisemitism of the attacks. Levy commanded ships in two wars: the Barbary Coast War and the War of 1812. He was very successful as a Navy leader.
Later, he made a good living in New York real estate, and purchased Monticello from the Jefferson family when they could no longer keep up the home and estate. The Levys owned Monticello for several generations, restoring what they could and later selling it to the United States government in the 1900s. Some of his family, and hence my cousins, are buried in the cemetery at Monticello where Jefferson also lies. There is a statue of Levy on the Mall in Philadelphia, very near to Independence Hall. In his memory, the Jewish Chapel at Annapolis is named for him.
Next up was my great-grandfather, Charles Coleman. He immigrated from Germany in the 1840s and was living in New York at the time of the Civil War. Dutifully, he enlisted as a Private in New York Company B, 10th Regiment. During his service, he was engaged in and survived no fewer than seven battles — Williamsburg, Fair Oaks, Malvern Hill, Gettysburg, Chancellorsville, Fredericksburg and Wilderness. Gettysburg, of course, was one of the key battles that turned the tide for the Union.
My own father, Jack Coleman, also had an amazing Army career. In the draft process, the incoming soldiers would take aptitude tests, on which Pop scored very highly. In fact, he was nominated for West Point, which he declined, as he had gotten engaged to my mother and didn’t want to lose her. He served all over the world, earning medals for American, Pacific and European/African/Middle Eastern campaigns. He was also a crack marksman, earning both the rifle and carbine medals. He didn’t talk about it too much, but he gave his heart and soul to the war effort, and I imagine he was a very effective soldier fighting the Nazis. He lived to be 97 and lived an exemplary life, just passing in 2018. He was a devoted patriot to the very end.
In my own case, the draft ended the year I turned 18. I ended up going to college and didn’t serve, but I sure would have if called. It runs deep in our family.
In every sense of the word, these four men were true American patriots. This is what patriotism means to me — real patriotism, what the flag truly symbolizes. They put country ahead of everything, enduring countless prejudices as well as the horrors of war itself. Similarly, ask the descendants of the African American Massachusetts 54th Regiment who served so valiantly for the Union in the Civil War how they view patriotism. How about the Tuskegee Airmen, an all-Black flying corps who distinguished themselves mightily in World War II? How proud their descendants must be of these true American heroes. Native Americans? You bet! The percentage of Native Americans who have served in our armed forces is substantially higher than that of white Americans. Women soldiers, sailors, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard members — we could never have achieved the victories we did without them.
All these people and countless others fought and continue to fight for an America that’s for every American, regardless of religion, gender, color, sexual orientation, political bent and ethnicity.
I’m a very proud American patriot, and I hope this story has the same meaning to you. Let’s get that flag back.