WILLIAMSTOWN — Today is the day senior citizens in Williamstown have been eagerly awaiting.
The Harper Center is reopening after being closed for over a year due to the COVID pandemic.
And for some of the town's older population, the Harper Center is a primary source of companionship and recreation.
Initially opened in 1980 and named in honor of G.M. Harper Jr., a Williams College professor instrumental in establishing the Williamstown Council on Aging, the Harper Center is home to and operated by the Williamstown Council on Aging.
While the Harper Center was closed, Brian O’Grady, who, in more than 22 years as director of the WCOA has been dedicated to helping senior citizens live fuller and healthier lives, could not just disregard their needs.
He found ways to help them. For example, he arranged for exercise classes to be held outdoors, and obtained and distributed face masks.
Typical transportation in the WCOA van to supermarkets had to be suspended under COVID restrictions, but, O'Grady said, "We were able to bring one or two seniors at a time to the supermarket or medical appointments. Everyone wore masks and socially distanced, one person sitting in front and one sitting in back."
He connected those who were hunkering down at home with volunteer shoppers.
"We phoned people to see if they were OK. And when anyone was suffering a loss, etc. We did everything we could for them, except going to them and holding their hands," O'Grady said.
Now that COVID restrictions have been lifted, programs and activities at the Harper Center will resume.
Beginning and experienced artists participating in oil-painting classes will set up their easels and dab paints on their palettes.
Attendees of tai chi and yoga classes will be comfortable wearing sweatpants, as the building is air-conditioned. Bingo players will bring good-luck charms. Bridge players will focus on the card game in silence, except for making bids.
As for maintaining health, blood pressure clinics will be held periodically, and a foot care provider will be on-site monthly.
"We have discovered that you can’t just flip a switch and reignite all the programs overnight. We hadn’t planned on actually opening full scale this early; the governor's announcements caught everyone by surprise, but it was a pleasant surprise," O'Grady said.
Two typical Friday activities already had been scheduled when I spoke with O'Grady: an ice cream event on July 16, and a cookout and music from accordionist Al Bedini on July 23.
A familiar, friendly face will be gone from the Harper Center as of August. Marian Jowell, outreach worker at the Harper Center for the past 10 years, is retiring.
"Marian has been wonderful," O'Grady said of the licensed social worker.
From personal experience and speaking with “regulars” at the center, I know Marian will be sorely missed, as she always has been kind and helpful.
Regulars at the Harper Center will be glad that Karyn O’Toole is bringing back high tea in August. High tea got its start in O'Toole's home in Williamstown.
"I invited a few senior citizens to have tea with me," O'Toole said. But, in time, the number of guests grew to a point where a change needed to be made.
"When it got too big to have at my place, we moved it to the Harper Center," O'Toole explained.
"I love connecting people."
O'Toole describes herself as a dance teacher and a lover of fine-china art. I would add baker extraordinaire, having tasted the goodies O'Toole makes from scratch for high tea.
O'Toole hosts high tea twice a year and prepares everything in the Harper Center kitchen, including scones and an assortment of cookies and cakes, which, along with sandwiches, are served with a variety of teas and lemonade punch. Fine china and tablecloths grace the tables in the main room of the Harper Center for the occasion.
Yes, the Harper Center is open, and again new friendships will be formed and old friendships will be renewed.