WILLIAMSTOWN — With Father's Day drawing near, I found memories of my dearly departed dad resurfacing.
My dad died 33 years ago, a few months before my husband and I moved from New York to Williamstown. I doubt that I could have left New York if my widowed father were still living there.
Poor Dad; he was the only man in a house full of females — a wife, three daughters, and even our pets were females.
Dad was a reserved person who was content working on his coin collection, watching sports on TV and fishing, which was his favorite hobby. But, at home, he was surrounded by women who liked to discuss everything that happened during the day, be it important or not.
My fondest memories of my father are of him putting me on his shoulders and slicing through the waters of the ocean on summer days, and scooping me up in his arms when he returned from working away from home for a week.
"Were you a good girl for your mother while I was away?" he asked "Yes, Daddy," I replied. Then he would reach into his pocket, pull out a dime and put it in my hand.
In those days, you could buy an ice cream cone or a candy bar for a nickel.
I pictured my father wearing a shirt with "Hero" inscribed on it the day he stemmed the blood flowing from my hand. I was 11 and had accidentally cut deep into my skin with a razor I was using to work on a school project.
My father was an only child, and as my sisters and I grew older, we seemed to baffle him. For instance, he couldn't understand why we talked on the phone with friends we had just been with.
We also unintentionally caused Father to suffer indignities. There was the time he came out of the bathroom with a stocking hanging from his trousers.
Apparently, the stocking had dropped from the wash line that stretched across the bathroom, including above the toilet, on which we women hung our stockings and unmentionables to dry.
We never took Dad out to dine in a restaurant on Father's Day; he preferred staying home and enjoying one of his favorite meals mother would cook: stuffed peppers, loin of pork with mashed potatoes, spare ribs with sauerkraut.
Now, the newest father in my family is Steve, my granddaughter Alyssa's husband and father of their 2-year-old twins.
When Steve said that, growing up, he looked forward to becoming a father, but never realized what went into it, I asked if he felt being a father has changed him.
"Becoming a father has changed my life tremendously," Steve replied. "Now, I am responsible for the well-being of another human being, in my case, two. And I realize how much of an effect my actions have on my children. I feel like I am on top of the world when I see the joy on their faces when they see me. I simply want to be someone my children admire and someone they know will be there alongside them for every milestone they accomplish or during any struggle they encounter."
Since the twins were born, Steve has managed to keep going on little, if any, sleep. He says, "The lack of sleep and being peacemaker to two kids fighting for the same toy can be difficult, but my joy in just seeing their faces every morning supersedes any daily struggles."
"How did you feel when you found out Alyssa was pregnant with twins?" I asked.
"I was overjoyed," he said. "Being a twin myself and having a father who is a twin and having younger brothers who are twins, it just felt like fate. I wanted our children to be twins because I knew firsthand how important and enjoyable it was to experience everything together for the first time."
And as the father of twins, Steve "can't wait to be there for both of his children's baseball games, dance recitals and graduations."