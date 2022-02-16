An 8.1 percent increase in domestic violence crimes has been seen across the U.S. since the pandemic began, according to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice. In Berkshire County, the Elizabeth Freeman Center reported an at least 48 percent increase in rape, sexual assault and domestic abuse calls since the pandemic began, according to a March 2021 report in The Berkshire Eagle.
In the nearly two years of pandemic life, Berkshire County has experienced a rise in violent sexual crimes. In the March 2021 interview, Elizabeth Freeman Center Executive Director Janice Broderick stated, “Long term, we need to do something about how we raise our kids. This is a cultural problem.” I couldn’t agree more. Clearly, the current methods of dealing with this issue are ineffective. The time for new approaches with proper age-appropriate comprehensive education and care is now.
Obviously, the pandemic is adding to the rising numbers. Being locked up and isolated with an abusive person is a dangerous trap, but as Broderick said, this is beyond the effects of the pandemic: This is a systemic issue. There’s a lack of education on so many things concerning sexual health, but what is most distressing about this lack of knowledge is the hurt it causes.
To end this sexual crime epidemic, early intervention is needed. Although there are many faces and factors to cases of abuse and violence, proper and earlier education will ease the cultural problem that Broderick identified.
There is a fundamental misunderstanding on what consent is, how to know when it is present, how to ask for it and your own personal rights to withhold it. This mass misunderstanding creates adults who don’t understand in full what consent means to them and may not understand the wrongs they are committing, nor the reasons for doing so.
While the current level of sexual abuse in Berkshire County is horrifying, we can address it and create a better future. To face an issue so massive, serious and widespread, as such, it must begin with K-12 comprehensive sexual education.
Sex education does not bring pornographic material to the forming minds of elementary students. Rather, it provides an understanding of their bodies and the rights they hold over them. What self-understanding can bring is that you extend it to your partner. If you can understand the specific right to your own body, then you can better understand that of another’s. In combination with further comprehensive consent education, overall respect of personal boundaries (even outside a sexual context) should be understood from a young age.
Nobody really wants to have the sexual health conversation, but how can steps forward be made in the dark? The value of a true enthusiastic consent is immensely important to reducing sexual violence. Without implementing that education as early as possible, I believe we are doomed to continue the cycle of harm.