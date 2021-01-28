I will never forget how I felt the first time I noticed everyone wearing masks in the grocery store.
It was foreign and awkward. I was waiting in the check-out line, fearing that anyone who walked past me could get me sick. What a sad way we have had to go about living. Nevertheless, we know in the face of COVID-19 mask-wearing is one key way to keep one another safe and healthy.
How could I best address these new feelings of uncertainty? The answer lay in prayer. “Eternal God, my refuge and my stronghold, my God in whom I trust, that God will save [me] ... from the destructive plague” (Psalm 91:2-3).
Prayer became the way I could give voice to both my fears and my hopes. I “need not fear the terror by night ... the plague that stalks in the darkness ... Because [I] took the Eternal — my refuge, the Most High — as [my] haven” (91:9). Prayer enabled me to focus away from myself and toward God, which provided perspective through the pandemic’s fog.
And so, I started to say a prayer every time I put on my mask. Each morning, when holding my mask for the first time, I say, “Here I am, O God, ready to perform the sacred obligation of keeping my neighbors and myself healthy. I am fulfilling Your commandment to ‘love your neighbor as yourself’” (Leviticus 19:18). With each day, the blessing gave me calm, comfort and clarity about what I had to do to survive this pandemic and what I could do to keep my neighbors safe and healthy.
Still, I do not believe that God plays a direct role in keeping you or me from getting sick. Good handwashing, social distancing and wearing my mask does that. Praying calls on God to be a rock during this tumultuous time. As Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel put it, “prayer can water an arid soul, mend a broken heart and rebuild a weakened will,” because God gives us comfort, courage and all other sorts of traits we need to endure. And in this unusual and scary time, prayer continues to do what prayer should do anytime we use it — it transforms every-day experiences into sacred moments.
I have been so good about making mask-wearing sacred; yet, when my turn came around for the COVID-19 vaccination, I forgot to mark the moment. I was blessed to receive my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine the other week, and I forgot to pray before the nurse administered the shot. The whole experience happened so quickly — a nonevent. The workers took my name, I sat down at a table with a nurse and then — one, two, three — she gave me the shot, and that was it. I walked over to the waiting area, where I sat for 15 minutes, ensuring I did not have an adverse reaction. It was fortunately and unfortunately a mundane experience.
As we enter Phase Two of the vaccine rollout across Massachusetts in the coming week, more and more of us will receive our first and second doses. As we do, I hope we each take a moment to mark it as what it is: a gift protecting the sanctity of life. May we each know health, safety and comfort in the days ahead:
A Prayer Upon Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine
“Out of the depths I call to you, O God,” (Psalm 130:1) to hear this prayer:
I give thanks for this moment as I prepare to receive this vaccine. Continue to bestow wisdom, compassion and love upon the scientists, nurses, doctors, public health workers, communal leaders, front-line workers and volunteers who have acted courageously and kindly during the pandemic. “The soul of humanity is God’s light” (Proverbs 20:27) we say. I give thanks and praise for all those souls whose light brings protection and healing.
As I now prepare myself to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, I praise all that is sacred in my life. I pray that this may be a new beginning. I ask you to send comfort to all who hurt because of loss and hardship. Birth and death, growth and decay, is the sacred cycle of which I am a part. O God, bless me to rise up to life renewed, and to help others do the same.
Amen.