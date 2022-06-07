Racist attacks on Moses Ingram serve as a reminder of the ugly side of the 'Star Wars' fanbase

Last month, I wrote a few pieces celebrating the “Star Wars” fanbase, as the franchise is so beloved across media and generations that it has its own holiday: May the Fourth.
The recent release of the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show on Disney+, however, has reminded us how ugly the fandom can be, specifically the racist attacks on Moses Ingram, who plays a Jedi-hunting Inquisitor on the show.
“This weekend, ‘Star Wars’ fans made ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ the most-watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time,” Ewan McGregor, who plays the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi, said in a video shared on social media on May 31. “However, it seems that some of the fanbase ... decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous racist DMs. And I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart. Moses is a brilliant actor, she’s a brilliant woman and she’s absolutely amazing in this series. … I just want to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses, and if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world.”
Inappropriate fan behavior is unfortunately nothing new to “Star Wars,” specifically since the release of the prequel and sequel trilogies in the franchise. It is no secret that “Star Wars” has had its fair share of critical ups and downs, and perhaps because so many people identify strongly with the series, some take it personal when an entry in the series either isn’t up to snuff or doesn’t fit in with what they personally think “Star Wars” should be.
Fan treatment of prequel trilogy actors served as a cautionary tale about when the fanbase goes too far, as fan backlash especially toward actors Jake Lloyd and Ahmed Best, who were subjected to years of brutal harassment for their critically-panned performances of young Anakin Skywalker and Jar Jar Binks, had serious negative effects on their lives, leading Lloyd to quit acting and Best to contemplate committing suicide. Sequel actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran have also been subject to similar hyperbolic harassment, which is shameful and should not be tolerated. It is perfectly fine to not like the art someone made; receiving criticism is part of the artistic process. But going so far as personally attacking and harassing artists is a step too far.
While it is true that all “Star Wars” actors are public figures and all signed up to be a part of one of the largest film franchises in the world, the harassment they’ve received is indefensible and reflects badly on the fanbase as a whole. The “Star Wars” fanbase should not be this unruly online mob; it should strive to be an inviting, welcoming and respectful place where people of all ages can connect with others who love the franchise.
“George [Lucas] has this hopeful story, and something he’s reiterated most times I’ve seen him after we’ve been making things without him is: ‘Remember to make these stories hopeful,’” Dave Filoni said in a behind-the-scenes featurette for “The Mandalorian” on Disney+. “Remember to give that to kids. Because they really need it.”
Filoni is the executive creative officer at Lucasfilm who worked closely with “Star Wars” creator Lucas and now works on many current live action and animated “Star Wars” shows. In the featurette, Filoni discusses why we care and connect with the franchise, noting that it’s not about the things we decorate it with — like X-Wings and lightsabers — but about the power of committing selfless acts, the films’ central family dynamic and a strong message of hope intended for children.
That message need not be sullied by poor fan conduct, and no matter how divisive discourse on certain entries in the franchise can be, it’s important to always keep that in mind.
“Star Wars” draws a lot from mythology, and has functioned as modern myths for generations of children, who have no doubt been inspired by them to gaze at the stars and imagine a universe full of possibilities, good will and hope.