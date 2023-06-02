Ralph Gardner Jr.: A tennis court in name only

One of my final spring chores was weeding our tennis court. You heard that right. Ours isn’t even a grass or clay court. It has a hard surface. Acrylic perhaps? Or maybe asphalt? Whatever the composition it’s celebrating its fortieth anniversary. When it comes to tennis courts, at least our tennis court, 40 is the new 80.
A tennis court was my mother’s idea. Not that she ever picked up a racket herself. She just thought that any respectable country house should have a court. Ours had problems from the start. One side of the court was noticeably lower than the other side. Or rather, the court appeared to be titled, to be sliding downhill.
I tried to convince myself the slope was a figment of my imagination. Or that all courts have this feature, even though I’ve played on many courts and many surfaces and ours was the only one where you felt like you were hitting uphill, or downhill, as the case may be.
That’s not an entirely bad thing. The steep pitch probably helps the court drain after a heavy rain. Also, if you tend to over hit, as I do, hitting uphill, fighting the forces of gravity helps keep the ball in play when it might otherwise have sailed far and wide. Conversely, if you’re assigned the uphill side of the court you’re required to under hit if you hope to win the point.
As I said, I tried to convince myself that our court wasn’t any different or worse than anybody else’s. But one day not that long ago I ran into a man who had been employed by the contractor that installed our court in the early 1980’s. He confided that he’d brought our court’s peculiar pitch to the attention of his boss who told him to keep his mouth shut.
I’m not sure what would have happened if he’d squealed. By that point the earth had been leveled, the surface laid, and the fence erected. Perhaps we could have demanded a discount because the player on one side of the court would always be at a disadvantage; though which side that was is as much a psychological and philosophical question as one based in physics and science.
Whatever the truth, we weren’t planning to hold any ATP tournaments there. My brothers and I, and my daughters when they came along, would just hit balls and hit balls over the fence. The court’s tilt did little to alleviate or exacerbate incompetence.
During the autumn leaves fall from the trees overlooking the court and accumulate in the corners, as leaves tend to do. Winter storms rain twigs and branches on the surface. I gather them all up before the official start of tennis season in the spring. In more recent years as the court has aged and the weather has taken its toll I’ve also had to tend to the fissures that have erupted and widened, first around the net and then along the baselines.
Nature possesses a special genius for finding such spots and depositing seeds there, which promptly grow into plants and trees. So for the last decade or so, in addition to tarping and dumping the mountain of trapped leaves in the surrounding woods, I’ve been required to travel along the cracks while judiciously zapping the sprouting weeds, seedlings and random creeping verdure with herbicide.
I suppose what I’m saying is that our tennis court is no longer a tennis court, per se. It’s more a horticultural laboratory. What once was a handsomely demarcated plain — the court green, the borders reddish — where you wouldn’t just bat a ball back and forth (is there any more civilized sound than the thunk of a well struck tennis ball) but come nightfall also occasionally lay on one’s back and gaze up at the stars, is now rural squalor.
I explored the cost of resurfacing the court and was given a conservatively exorbitant figure. In recent years my tennis-playing daughter and I haven’t played more than once or twice a season. The expense just isn’t worth it.
Perhaps I shouldn’t be too hard on the old court. My other daughter had the brilliant idea to employ it at her wedding as the venue for dinner and dancing. It was a readymade flat, or flattish, space. And if it was slightly tilted, so what? There would be tables covering the flaw and, besides, guests would probably be too intoxicated to notice.
And before the wedding our contractor — not the guy that built the court (we never saw him again) but the contractor who prevents our house from collapsing — nicely filled the cracks with cement. That probably prevented several injuries and may have even extended the life of the court.
Unfortunately, holes had to be made in the fence to accommodate the wedding caterers and their crew. Holes that have remained that way for the last four years. Our contractor, who has many other unfinished and more urgent chores, primarily for other clients, has relegated repairing the fence to a retirement project.
So now in addition to sidestepping the cracks and refulgent weeds and fielding the funny bounces such obstacles tend to inflict, the wedding-related apertures now routinely cause balls frivolously to exit the court and require us to pause the game while we chase them into the poison ivy flecked underbrush.
The ironic thing is that none of these hardships have diminished our passion for the sport of tennis. My younger daughter and I played last weekend. I didn’t agree with her that the court’s downfall had no noticeable effect on our performance. But when you play as rarely as we do the challenges your body presents — in everything from your timing, to traumatized underutilized muscle groups, to dehydration — eclipse anything an elderly tennis court can try to serve up.