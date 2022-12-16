Ralph Gardner Jr.: Are e-cards just as merry?

GHENT, N.Y. — I woke up one morning this week to an email that aroused suspicion. I didn’t recognize the sender’s name but I did the person mentioned in the subject line. It explained she was sending me a link to an e-card.
“If you are uncomfortable clicking a link in an email,” the message said, reading my mind, “we quite understand.” It went on to suggest another link. That one connected directly to the e-card designer’s website.
The card, which required an investment of over a minute of my time — OK, so it’s probably obvious that I’m not yet suffused with the holiday spirit — opened onto a storybook scene of a snow-capped McMansion blazing with holiday lights. The montage included cozy magic-of-the-season music.
The lights on the house winked out, as well as on the electrified pine trees that framed the property — a power outage, perhaps? — only to be replaced by paper lanterns. If I’d read the card carefully the first time I’d have understood what was happening. “In many countries,” it explained, “Christmas Eve is marked by displays of paper lanterns called “farolitos” or “luminaria.”
I appreciated the sender’s thoughtfulness. I’m no Scrooge when it comes to sentimentality. I consider the holiday season incomplete unless I watch at least one Budweiser commercial of Clydesdales huffing and puffing through a winter wonderland as they haul beer to market, or whatever they’re doing.
I also enjoy that Norelco commercial of Santa sledding down snow-deep hills on a triple razor head. So the e-card my friend sent wasn’t altogether unappreciated. By the way, I also continue to believe in Santa. And when I read my now grown children "The Night Before Christmas" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" — a family Christmas Eve tradition — I develop something like a benign lump in my throat.
But does an e-card qualify as a legitimate holiday card? I’m not convinced. Part of the ceremony surrounding a physical card is its personalization. Somebody bought it, placed it in envelope (hopefully after signing it) addressed it, affixed a holiday-themed USPS stamp and licked the envelope. That’s thoughtfulness. That’s commitment.
And it doesn’t stop there. There’s a little magic in opening the card. It’s like opening a gift. The identity of the sender may remain a mystery, especially if they didn’t include a return address. And you certainly can’t anticipate the subject matter or design. I use the term design loosely since most holiday cards are distinguished by their conformity rather than their originality. In that regard, perhaps I have to give it to e-cards like the one I received. At least it had a plot.
I also receive e-cards from my alma maters — both high school and college — as well as those of my children. They’re universally uplifting, celebrate diversity and occasionally even pluck the heartstrings of nostalgia. But the experience is invariably tainted by the suspicion that they’re fundraising requests in disguise.
Another form of holiday card among a certain privileged set are those that celebrate their charmed lives. The cards typically feature photographs of the family against stunning vacation backdrops — preparing to schuss down Aspen mountain or sunbathing on private yachts in the south of France — that are meant artlessly to provoke envy and awe.
They do. But I also appreciate them. They’re a form of voyeurism and voyeurism is a natural human instinct, if not necessarily a healthy or holiday-spirited one.
The apex of this 1-percenterism may have occurred some years ago when a CEO’s chauffeur hand-delivered a holiday card to our front door. It explained that a pair of mittens had been donated in our name to needy children. Perhaps the gesture was entirely altruistic but it aroused my insecurities and made me think these do-gooders were sending a message: they were giving mittens to the disadvantaged because we were too heartless to do so ourselves.
The person who put more effort into her holiday card than anybody I ever met was my mother. Starting in the 1960’s she ordered a Hallmark card that featured our family in a conveyance of some sort — a sled, a stagecoach, a rocket ship. Not the actual family members. But illustrations of carolers or astronauts that served as surrogates for each of us, including the dog, canary and goldfish.
I’m not sure how many recipients appreciated the genius of the cards. To do so required lifting the particular family member from his, her or its designated slot to discover our name.
Somewhere during the mid-1970’s my mother switched card design companies. Hallmark must have discontinued the slotted cards because the average customer wasn’t as committed to the holidays as my mother was. Assembling them — especially with a mailing list that ran to a couple of hundred friends — took her all night many December nights in a row.
By the early 1980’s she’d settled on a new novelty card. This one arrived in the mail flat but by squeezing it in the right place it magically transformed into a 3-dimensional tin soldier, carousel, rocking horse, etc. The cards doubled as ornaments and many people used them that way. Just this week I got a message from a former babysitter that included a photograph of her Christmas tree laden with my mother’s cards.
So I suppose the effort was worth it. My mother continues to live on in the holiday traditions of others. She may not be as famous as Santa or Rudolph but for a select group of recipients she ranks up there with tinsel and mistletoe.