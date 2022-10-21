Ralph Gardner Jr.: Can my California redwood seedling survive an East Coast winter?

GHENT, N.Y. — I wouldn’t call myself a plant lover. I think of myself more as a hospice nurse. My modest goal is to keep my plants comfortable for however much time they have left. I also find that the skills required to succeed as a freelance journalist are transferrable to horticulture.
One of them in particular: guilt. I get up every day and write because, whatever the enterprise’s creative rewards, the guilt of not working exceeds the satisfaction I receive from sloughing off. Similarly, I water my plants weekly, rarely forgetting. It amounts to a moral obligation.
Leaving the plants behind when we go on vacation doesn’t fill me with quite the same dread my wife experiences delivering our dog to a kennel, though these days we usually enlist house sitters to provide the pooch and us peace of mind. But I still anguish over whether those same caregivers, or my children when they assume the responsibility, will water and fertilize my plants as diligently as I do. They don’t.
I frankly can’t fathom my commitment. My plants aren’t beautiful or exotic specimens. I’d be hard-pressed to tell you what they with any more specificity than that they’re ferns or orchids, for example. But allowing them to die would feel like allowing a family member to perish.
They don’t rate as high on our domestic hierarchy as the dog but they’re certainly more beloved than the stink bugs that move indoors for the winter. I have a certain amount of affection for them, too; if only because we share a commitment to stay warm.
But I fear I may have met my match and may be holding a memorial service shortly for the newest member of our plant family. On a visit to California over the spring to see the state’s giant redwoods, I bought a Coast redwood seedling at a state park gift shop. It came in an attractive plastic tube the served as a miniature greenhouse until I got it home and planted it. Following the enclosed instruction sheet, I did so in a reasonably generous pot.
And it flourished outdoors over the summer, perhaps doubling in size. That’s not saying much since it started out as a mere sprig. But what am I supposed to do now that fall has arrived? Do I risk leaving it outdoors in a protected area, as the instructions say, or do I bring it inside to join us, the dog and the stink bugs?
I’ve been soliciting advice, the problem being that no two sources offer the same or even similar counsel. I started by contacting Vox Pop — local public radio station WAMC’s popular afternoon call-in show — on a day when the subject was gardening.
The show’s two experts came to quick consensus about how best to care for my redwood. They told me to kiss it goodbye. There was no way it was going to survive a Northeast winter, indoors or out. I don’t recall their reasoning, through my tears, but it basically boiled down to the fact that upstate New York and New England don’t possess the amiable West Coast conditions that have allowed redwoods to become the largest trees on Earth.
But within minutes a caller, responding to my plea for help, reported that she swaddles her tender outdoor plants in bubble wrap and they survive just fine. My spirits soared, especially since we’ve got lots of bubble wrap in the basement.
At the Kinderhook farmers market that weekend I ran the bubble wrap idea past Denise Pizzini, the owner of Damsel Garden, a lovely flower farm in Stuyvesant, N.Y. Between serving customers under her tent, among them my wife who told me to leave Denise alone, the gardener thought the bubble wrap strategy should work.
Her suggestion was that I wrap my redwood in it, put the pot in a larger soil-filled pot for insulation — protecting the root system seems the all-important challenge — wrap that pot too, and then bandage the whole concoction in a bunch of hay.
As much as I respect Denise’s expertise, I thought her strategy overelaborate and considered a better one to let my plant squat in one of her greenhouses for the winter. I didn’t dare broach the idea for fear of risking my spouse’s ire.
But that got me thinking about my own basement. It remains at approximately 50 degrees throughout the winter and has a window to provide light, no bubble wrap necessary. I also noticed that my instruction sheet came with a toll-free customer service phone number. Who better to call for advice than the Jonsteen Co., the growers of my seedling?
My call was answered on the first ring, not by a recording but by an actual person and a cheerful sounding one at that. Heather Johnson, who identified herself as a “tree enthusiast; my primary role here is in accounting” gave me hope, disabusing me of the notion that redwoods can survive only in Northern California’s unique meteorological circumstances. She didn’t even ask me to take a brief survey at the end of our conversation.
“People all over the United States and even internationally are growing our redwood trees,” she told me. “A giant sequoia is real resilient. We know of people growing them up and down the East Coast.”
She cited Jonsteen seedlings that had found happy homes in Minnesota, South Dakota and South Africa. Even Moscow. Yes, Moscow. “He sent us a picture,” she said of the buyer, who purchased his sprig a decade ago. “It was in at least 4 feet plus of snow. It was probably 15 feet tall.”
I ran by her my idea of moving my redwood into the basement. She liked it. Didn’t see why it couldn’t work. Her only caution was to water it when the soil was almost completely dry. Resisting the watering can is going to present a challenge since I’m a bit of a control freak.
That’s the other thing about plants. They’re not just pretty or life-affirming. They teach you something about yourself. I’m still trying to figure out what that is. But maybe my seedling will abet my quest for self-knowledge. Whether it survives the winter or not.