Ralph Gardner Jr.: That time I covered Jimmy Carter — for an hour

GHENT, N.Y. — The good thing about being congenitally incapable of throwing things away is that your past is always at your fingertips.
The bad thing is that, when your time comes, you’ll be leaving your survivors with a mountainous housekeeping mess.
What, if anything, does this have to do with Jimmy Carter, who appears the most fastidious of individuals? The former president was receiving hospice care as I wrote this column. By the time it’s published he may sadly have left us.
Among the many items that a less sentimental individual might long ago have consigned to the town dump are my files from the 1976 presidential campaign when NBC News foolishly hired me as a researcher fresh out of college.
Some may recall that the campaign pitted the peanut farmer from Georgia against Gerald Ford, the 38th president of the United States and Richard Nixon’s unelected successor. The contest was among the more exciting in American history, especially its primary season when Carter, the governor of Georgia, came out of nowhere to win the nomination.
Poring through the yellowing briefing memos I prepared for the likes of Nightly News anchor John Chancellor, expense slips for fact-finding trips ahead of the Maryland and California primaries, and my credentials for the Democratic and Republican national conventions, took me back to that era and the first time I saw Jimmy Carter in person.
I’d accompanied Chancellor to Maryland to interview Jerry Brown. The California governor had surprised the political world by joining the race a few weeks ahead of the state’s May primary. I retain several vivid memories from those couple of days, abetted by my voluminous files. Watching Jimmy Carter up close was only one of them.
Chancellor and I got lost leaving the Baltimore airport and were halfway to Washington, D.C., before the anchorman, who was behind the wheel, realized his mistake. That was fine with me since it gave me time to get to know him.
I remember asking Chancellor what gave him the right to sit behind the news desk broadcasting to millions every night? I was blessed with a certain amount of chutzpah in those days, but hopefully also some youthful charm.
He took the question seriously. At least he didn’t seem insulted. “I don’t think I’m more qualified than anybody else,” he told me. “But I’m as qualified as anybody else.”
That combination of professional self confidence and grace has always stayed with me. I was also impressed when we finally checked into our hotel rooms and Chancellor unlocked his attaché case. It contained not just briefing papers but also a lovely, full bar.
The ostensible reason for our trip was for the anchorman to take Jerry Brown’s measure while I doubled as his chauffeur. He joined “Governor Moonbeam,” as the counterculture’s first presidential candidate and Linda Ronstadt’s sometime boyfriend was nicknamed, between campaign stops while I trailed them in our rented Ford Granada.
How do I recall the car model? Because I leased the same vehicle a couple of months later during the California primary. When NBC’s accounting office questioned the cost I explained that a Granada was the car Chancellor drove. They unceremoniously informed me that his expense account and mine were very different animals.
I had also joined Chancellor and Brown on a pilgrimage to the Maryland suburbs, where Mohammad Ali was training for an upcoming bout. It was a blatant photo-op, Brown hoping that some of the champ’s charisma would rub off on him.
Perhaps it did because the 38-year-old Californian went on to beat Carter by a dozen points in the primary, setting back the Georgian’s candidacy. Ali was characteristically gracious and amusing. But what impressed me most was the size of his entourage. His retinue had commandeered the entire hotel.
My proximity to Jimmy Carter came when I attended a standing room-only press conference the candidate was holding in downtown Baltimore. A local activist stood up and started lecturing him. Carter never lost his cool, let alone his famous grin. But I noticed that a nerve in his cheek had started to throb.
The experience taught me two things. There’s no substitute for being in the room with someone. Also that behind that affable Carter facade was an extremely controlled and ambitious individual.
I guess I should have known that. One of my first assignments when I joined the election unit that January and Carter surprised everybody by winning the Iowa caucuses was to research the governor’s past. I tracked down a copy of the U.S. Naval Academy’s 1947 yearbook with James Earl Carter Jr.’s class photo. The future president was already an overachiever at Annapolis. He graduated 81st out of a class of over 800 cadets.
The election season ended with an invitation to one of the inaugural balls. I see now that it was a paid invitation because among my dusty files I discovered my $50 check to the 1977 Inaugural Committee. The check appears to have bounced.
The “People’s Inauguration,” as it was dubbed, was held at Union Station. Honoring that everyman spirit, a friend and I scooted to the top of a riser to get a better view. As the president and first lady Rosalynn Carter arrived my companion lighted a celebratory joint.
What can I say? It was 1977 and joy was in the air as the ghosts of Watergate and Richard Nixon were being laid to rest.