Ralph Gardner Jr.: For midterm voters — and Biden — It's the gas prices, stupid!

GHENT, N.Y. — I came across a story in Tuesday’s Washington Post that revealed that Ron Klain, Joe Biden’s chief of staff, awakes every morning at 3 a.m., rolls over, and checks the price of gas.
As someone who’s been known to doom scroll in the wee hours I realize that’s not good for your mental health, whether you work in the White House or not.
The story goes on to explain that the president’s popularity is bound inextricably to the price of gas, and that the number updates every day in the early morning. “With some incredulity,” the article goes on, “White House economic officials have watched for months as the president’s approval rating moves in almost exact relation to the average national gas price.”
I get it. You may avoid politics on TV or the internet — though I don’t see how you can if you’re sentient — but there’s no escaping the price of gas shouting down at us from every service station sign pole.
However, that’s not what most struck me about the story and what made me think that Ron Klain and I are kindred spirits, even though I have somewhat less skin in the game than he does.
If you’ll allow me to crib some more from that news story. “A few hours later” — presumably the chief of staff is able to struggle back to sleep no matter how dispiriting the number — “Ron Klain gathers anecdotal information about gas prices on his drive to the White House, checking the listed price at each of the nine gas stations he passes on his morning commute.”
I take back what I just said about Mr. Klain having more skin in the game than I do. My hunch is that he’s going to work in a government vehicle, probably with a driver, and not reaching into his wallet for his credit card when the car is running on empty.
I do. Which may explain — though certainly not to my long-suffering wife — why I shop around for the lowest gas price. I’m not going to go out of my way, at least not very far, to find cheap gas, though I have occasionally attempted the advanced math of whether the cost of gas burned and time spent driving to a reliably cheap service station exceeds the savings achieved once you fill up your tank.
My normal modus operandi is to patronize the least expensive supplier along the route I was taking anyway. That’s not as straightforward as it sounds. I pay with a debit card. Sometimes gas stations charge you the lower cash price for debit cards, sometimes the higher credit price.
Sometimes the same service station will charge you the cash price one time, the credit price the next time. As far as I’m concerned that qualifies as deceptive business practices, bordering on the criminal, and sours me on the offending service station in perpetuity.
On the other hand, there’s no more bracing feeling — actually there is, though not within the limited context of this article — than filling up at a gas station and then ticking off all the subsequent stations you pass selling petroleum at a higher price.
Here’s where I’m afraid I’m going to lose my audience, if I haven’t already. The difference in price is less important to me than the knowledge that I got the best deal. It’s great if I save 10 or 20 cents a gallon, and occasionally I do, but bragging rights come even if I find gas that’s a penny a gallon cheaper.
Celebrating my savings — even I realize how ridiculous the exercise is if the result is no more than an extra dime in my pocket when I deposit 10 gallons in my tank — is the approximate cause for my wife’s eyes glazing over as I take a victory lap.
But it’s more than about the money; I realize how fortunate I am that gas prices aren’t quite the existential concern they are for many people, those who have to choose between putting food on the table or gas in their tank. That’s obviously also why Ron Klain wakes up at 3 a.m. to check the number. He knows it is for lots of voters.
One of the news stories that recently stoked my fury — you can take your pick these days — occurred when Saudi Arabia, in cahoots with Russia, raised the price of crude after Joe Biden, embarrassingly, fist bumped Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He’s the ruler that the CIA concluded ordered the assassination of journalist and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.
The message the likes of bin Salman and Putin are sending us, and we should be thankful, is that we need to wean ourselves off fossil fuels as fast as possible. I don’t consider the oil companies my buddies either. There was a time when they’d check your oil and clean your windshield with a fill-up. Those days are long gone.
Also, before extended trips my father would contact Mobil or Amoco for advice and they’d send back maps highlighting in magic marker the fastest or most scenic routes. That’s not necessary with apps like Google Maps. But would it kill the oil companies to use some of their windfall profits to offer free gifts? A flashlight or keychain would do.
I think of hunting for the lowest price for gas as waging war against Big Oil by other means. It’s a conflict I’m destined to lose until I buy a Prius or better yet a fully electric vehicle. But until that golden day comes, Ron Klain is going to have to interrupt his sleep and I’m going to keep slumming around for a gallon of gas that’s a few pennies cheaper.