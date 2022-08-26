Ralph Gardner Jr.: I could use a little help with this bat

GHENT, N.Y. — At 3 a.m. on Tuesday night when sane people are fast asleep and even insomniacs have dozed off I was checking election results.
It’s not because I’m a political junkie — I prefer to think of myself as an engaged citizen — but because I’d returned from a bathroom run and was having trouble falling back to sleep.
The audiobook in the public domain I was hoping to help me lose consciousness — “Theodore Roosevelt: An Autobiography” — wasn’t doing the trick. So I turned to my phone, the ear buds still dangling from it, to check out the evening’s winners and losers.
That’s when I heard what sounded like the flutter of wings. But so faintly that I thought I was imaging it. I doubted the cause was the apparently ineffectual low dose melatonin pill I’d swallowed several hours earlier. Or that night’s dinner returning to haunt me. I’d dined at Ca’Mea, an estimable Italian restaurant in Hudson, on a harmless piece of chicken piccata.
I returned to the primary results — relieved to see that the forces of abortion rights were on the march in Pat Ryan’s victory over Marc Molinaro in New York’s swing 19th Congressional District — when I heard the flutter again. I’d earlier heard some strange sounds near the house; I identified it as a barred owl expressing itself. But this sound, faint as it was, sounded decidedly indoors. My perceptions were complicated because the fan was running, creating a mild breeze. Nonetheless, I felt those air currents momentarily disrupted and turned on the light.
That’s when I saw him. Or perhaps her. Or they, depending on their preferred pronouns. A bat. It was flying around the room and between the room and an adjoining one.
I like to think I have a healthy, even courageous attitude toward members of the animal kingdom. I regard them as kinfolk, fellow travelers on this modest planet in our galaxy’s suburbs. That includes insects, with the possible exception of mosquitos, ticks and biting flies. Airborne mammals, too. By the way, bats compose 20 percent of all mammal species worldwide, second only to rodents. I didn’t know that. I just looked it up.
But I was also prejudiced by horror films from the '30s that tend to portray bats in a negative light. I could also swear I’d written a column in the Wall Street Journal involving a bat expert at the American Museum of Natural History even though I can’t find it anywhere online. I asked her about things like swooping bats getting tangled in your hair, though I should be so lucky to have enough hair to entwine a bat. She assured me that’s an old wives tale. It never happens.
I believed her, though not entirely. I’ve written several stories that have involved consulting world-class experts at the American Museum of Natural History about their area of animal expertise — dinosaurs, spiders, moths. And I’ve discovered a pattern. They tend to downplay their favorite species threat level. Like the scientist who assured me that spiders hardly ever bite. My hunch is that devoting decades of your life to a narrow band of the natural world turns you into a lobbyist for the critters in question. You start to make excuses for their behavior, the way we do problematic family members.
However, I wasn’t taking any chances with this bat. Abandoning my possessions including my cellphone, glasses and ear buds, the way they say you’re supposed to do when there’s a fire or you hear air raid siren, I fled the room, shutting the door behind me. My wife was sleeping in a different room but I didn’t think it advisable to wake her. She could have accused me of being a wimp and sent me back to do battle with the winged succubus.
I rarely encounter bats indoors. But they’re not unprecedented. On one occasion, someone who was cleaning our house informed us that she’d found a dead bat in a bathtub and closed the door behind her, declining to scour the toilet or sink. When I donned protective gear to dispose of the creature, I found it still very much alive. I nudged it with some implement featuring a long pole and it spread its wings, emitting a forbidding “B” movie hiss.
Part of the problem with bats is that they don’t have good looks going for them. I’m not going to call them ugly. But with their elfin faces and fangs they seem conjured from the Victorian imagination. Nonetheless, I managed to slip something beneath the perpetrator — perhaps a plate or spatula — and carted it outdoors, depositing it in some underbrush.
A few minutes later it was gone, just going to show that while bats have a reputation for being nocturnal when necessity calls they can splash some water on their funny little faces and function in the 9-to-5 world.
After my latest encounter it took me a while to calm down and fall back to sleep in yet a third bedroom — the first being the one where I started the evening and where my wife lay slumbering unaware; the second where I was chased away by the bat — because I knew that come morning I’d have to face the demon.
I did so after scoring a glass of orange juice and a cup off coffee. But I couldn’t find it anywhere. It didn’t dive bomb me. It wasn’t even hanging upside down somewhere fast asleep. Exercising extreme caution I also looked behind dressers and curtains, under the bed and behind the pillows. I’ve heard that bats can squirm through tiny spaces. But it still made no sense how the varmint entered the house to upend my night or how it escaped. If it had. The windows seemed secure. It wasn’t hiding in the ceiling air conditioning vents. I checked, using a high wattage spotlight.
So now what? Can I assume it’s gone or is it simply hibernating until nightfall? Fortunately, I’m returning to the city for a couple of days. I’m hopeful it will have worked out its issues by then.
And preferably do what it does best. That’s to have returned outdoors — our bats seem to prefer living behind our shutters — and come evening consume 1,000 to 2,000 mosquitos an hour. I looked that up, too.