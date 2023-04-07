Ralph Gardner Jr.: No thanks to your customer satisfaction survey

GHENT, N.Y. — I had a routine doctor’s appointment this week. I haven’t gotten back the results of the blood work yet. But there’s one result I could have predicted even before the nurse jabbed me: within hours if not minutes after I left the doctor’s office I’d receive a “brief” survey asking me how they’d done?
There was a time not that long ago when customer satisfaction surveys were limited to retailers and perhaps your satellite TV company after you called to complain about your signal. But these days everybody seems in on the game.
The practice — though I consider it more of a scourge — really hit homes a few weeks ago after a telemedicine appointment. It was with a new doctor I planned to meet in person but was forced to cancel because of that major snowstorm we had. Instead, her office suggested we meet virtually with an actual visit to occur at a later date.
Our appointment went uneventfully. She seemed like a pleasant and knowledgeable person. I cracked a couple of jokes. We got along fine. But within minutes after we left the meeting I received a request from the major health care provider of which she constituted a small player to rate our meeting and her performance.
Being asked to do so after you buy paper clips or computer printer ink is annoying enough — more about Staples momentarily — but there’s something that feels insidious when you’re asked to rate your doctor; especially a doctor you just met.
Call me old-fashioned but I’d like to think that the subtleties of one’s relationship with his or her M.D. is something that can’t be reduced to an algorithm. It’s a little spooky to know that some nameless, faceless HR person, or even worse a soulless computer program, is looking over their shoulder and poring over their stats to rate them on factors such as likeability and whether you’d recommend them to a friend.
Part of what makes the doctor-patient relationship important, even at moments sacred, is privacy. We may even be talking about matters of life and death here. I feel bad for doctors that their years of medical school and talents as a diagnostician or even a brain surgeon may boil down to a smattering of Yelp reviews.
I knew things had gone to the ridiculous, skipping right over the sublime, a few years ago when we buried my mother. As I sat across from the funeral director after the arrangements for her service had been finalized and the substantial check handed over he alerted me that I’d be receiving a survey from his employer asking how he’d done. The mortician almost begged me to give him all “10’s.”
I wish I could say that I was outraged, insulted in my moment of grief and loss. I was not. And it wasn’t because my mother had lived a good, long life. It was because I had previous experience with service providers, though not undertakers, whose livelihoods seemed to turn on whether or not they scored high on customer satisfaction surveys.
I’d bought a car some months earlier at a Honda dealership and when requested by my salesman to complete the survey did so willingly. He seemed like a friendly, young guy and while the purchase took several hours to complete and there were a couple of delays — including his boss trying unsuccessfully to upsell me an extended warranty (FYI only lemons break down within the first 36 months) — his cheerfulness or desire to accommodate me never flagged.
But a few days later I received a call from him. He seemed in tears. He explained that his job was in jeopardy because I hadn’t given him all tens. Apparently, I was under the misapprehension that this dealership, that funeral home, or any of the dozen other organizations that regularly ask me to rate their workers wanted the truth.
Maybe the problem is that I was a B- student. To me rating a seven or eight out of 10 is pretty good. But what’s the point of these surveys — to either employees, employers or their customers — if the numbers are wildly inflated? I received a little insight from another doctor a few months back.
By the way, I’m fine. But as you age you start to break down, just like your car, and go to the doctor more often. And I’m well past whatever the human equivalent is of that 36 months and however many miles on that warranty the dealership was trying to sell me.
This doctor told me that reviews constitute a form of advertising. In that case she owes me some cash or at least extra special care the next time I have gastrointestinal issues because my review — I described the physician as “extremely knowledgeable, compassionate and, frankly, a great conversationalist” — had garnered over 100 views.
How do I know? Because I recently received an email from Google congratulating me. “Your review is helping in a big way,” the search engine noted, “helping lots of people get the information they need.”
Propaganda is more like it. Now back to Staples. I visited their location in Hudson, N.Y. last week. I’ve had a weakness for stationery stores ever since I was a child. I even like the sanitary way they smell of Scotch Tape and No. 2 pencils.
I was visiting with one purpose in mind — to purchase an ink cartridge for my computer printer. All went well. I found the cartridge I was looking for even as an employee sidled over and asked whether he could help. And the checkout clerk was sincerely pleasant.
Sure enough, within minutes of leaving Staples a survey landed in my inbox. I’d normally disregard it but suspecting I was planning to write this column, or rather rant, I decided to complete it. Complete it being a loaded term. Because it took a lot longer to finish than the two minutes they promised. One question led to another and questions to requested comments.
I was flummoxed almost from the start. Then again, I tend to overthink things. On a scale of one to 10 they asked, “Based on your recent interaction, how likely are you to recommend Staples to a friend, family member, or colleague?” Well, if they were desperate for copy paper or post-it notes I’d recommend them highly.
But what kind of question is that? I, and I suspect everybody else, have problems mustering the kind of enthusiasm for office supplies that they might for a Bruce Springsteen concert. So I bowed out of the survey shortly after the pledged two-minute mark. One good thing about algorithms is that it’s hard to hurt their feelings.