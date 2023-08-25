Ralph Gardner Jr.: Not totally at home on the range — or the back of a horse named Bugs

LARAMIE, Wyo. — As Joey Crisp, our trail guide, gave us a snap tutorial on how to control our horses, an admonition I created for just such occasions sprung to mind: Never mount anything larger than yourself.
My wife and I were visiting my brother Peter and sister-in-law Victorie for a few days at their Wyoming ranch last week and Victoire thought that our experience of the American West would be incomplete without lowering ourselves onto the saddle of a horse.
I didn’t necessarily agree. But I also believe that the reason we’re all here in the first place is to experience life as fully and richly as possible without suffering grievous bodily harm. That was the issue. I can understand why horses excite the imagination. They’re beautiful. And it can be thrilling to watch them gallop, especially if you’ve got money on them.
But none of that affects my belief that one shouldn’t tempt fate atop a large land mammal, at last not since the Model T surpassed the horse as a convenient mode of transportation. I’ve ridden horses a handful of times. But that was different. I was younger then. And I’ve noticed something about myself as I’ve aged. I’m increasingly risk-averse.
So after we signed a liability waiver and Joey instructed us about how to avoid getting kicked in the head by walking in a horse’s blind spot — who knew horses had blind spots? — I began to have grave reservations about my decision to join this two-hour trek through the high desert. I have a phobia about getting kicked in the head by horses, second only to my fear of falling off tall buildings.
And even if everything went exceedingly well and my horse, Bugs, turned out to be a sweetheart, I suffered a couple of age-related structural challenges, such as a balky back and the need to pee more frequently than I once did. I envied my brother who chose to stay home.
Did Joey actually expect this greenhorn to control his horse if it was startled by a prairie dog, of which there was an abundance popping in and out of holes, or was tempted to turn tail at the scent of a bear or mountain lion? We were informed those large, potentially aggressive charismatic fauna also shared these hills.
But gathering my wits I realized that, all else being equal, the foremost challenge would probably be mounting Bugs. Fortunately the Hecht Creek Ranch, our equestrian service provider, had obviously had a lot of experience offering city slickers trail rides and provided a weathered box to use to mount our steeds.
That shortened the distance and the athleticism required to slip one foot into the stirrup while slinging the opposite leg over the saddle and into the other stirrup.
One of Joey’s methods to get us to pay attention to his instructions was gently to paint worst-case scenarios.
For example, you weren’t supposed to insert more than the ball of your foot into the stirrup because you might need to release it quickly. Our trail guide assured us there was no fun in being dragged along the ground by a horse and looking up into a welter of hooves, dust and debris.
We were joined on our ride by two of the ranch’s herd dogs. They resembled scrawny African wild dogs and when they weren’t ecstatically trying to extract prairie dogs from their holes were often directly underfoot. Joey assured us the horses were used to their company.
Soon after we set off on our ride through the iron red hills, the musky scent of sagebrush rising to meet us, we spotted a running herd of gazelle-like pronghorns, the fastest mammal on Earth after the cheetah. As long as Bugs behaved I started to believe I might actually enjoy myself.
And he did. I glimpsed the affection that can brew between human and horse. Bugs seemed a philosopher and a gentleman. He stoically followed Joey’s horse, Mig, Bugs as surefooted an animal as I could have desired. As we reached the zenith of our ride, the Centennial valley sprawled before us, Joey told of recently spotting a mountain lion perched on a rock outcropping along our route.
As cool as it would be to see a puma I was grateful we hadn’t. It was enough of a challenge not sliding off the front of Bugs when the horses stopped at a creek to drink water.
I also doubt that Joey’s admonish forcefully to tug the reins toward our belly button until the horse obeyed would apply if a mountain lion bounded down in search of dinner. In that case, it would be every man, woman and horse for him or herself.
The ride was blissfully uneventful in that regard, even though Victorie’s horse, Etta, seemed to have a problem with authority. Fortunately, my sister-in-law managed to control her. It gave us scant comfort when Joey explained that it was late in the season and the herd may have lost interest in carrying tourists on their backs.
But the landscape was breathtaking. You could see for miles, all the way to the snow-capped peaks of the Rockies.
As it turned out the biggest, and not entirely unanticipated, challenge was dismounting. Two hours in, my legs had turned to jelly. It was easy for Joey to order me to swing my right leg over the saddle, quite another thing to do so. I eventually succeeded, with his help, but that presented a second challenge — standing upright ever again.
I’m sorry I hadn’t brought along a treat for Bugs. But I’m thinking of remembering him in my will.