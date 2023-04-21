Ralph Gardner Jr.: Reflections on life and death on my father's 100th birthday

GHENT, N.Y. — My father turned 100 this week. Before you send congratulations I’m sadly obligated to inform you that he passed away in March 2005. He was 81 years old.
The main reason I remembered that a century had passed since he was born on April 16, 1923, is that my younger brother James reminded me. More than once.
Jamie has a thing about people who reach the century mark. And apparently even those who don’t. Conversely, he’s disappointed when someone perishes just short of the goal, whether he knew them or not. Perhaps some of his interest can be attributed to relatives who lived into extreme old age. Our family — with some notable exceptions such as my dad — is blessed with longevity.
My grandmother died a few months short of her 105th birthday. Her younger sister was nearly as resilient. She shuffled off this mortal coil at a youthful 102. And their first cousin looked like he might beat my grandmother’s record until he threw in the towel, also at 104, but a few months short of her achievement.
Most impressive of all, at least from my point of view, was my mother. She left us at a callow 94 years old. But she didn’t do a day of exercise in her life. And she spent the final decade of her life bedridden. No need to feel sorry for her. She claimed she’d never been happier; surrounded by her books and pets. She also spent many of the preceding decades in a reclining position on her chaise longue. The only logical explanation for why she lasted so long was excellent genes.
My somewhat snarky reaction when my brother warned of my father’s approaching milestone was “So what? Beethoven would have been 253 this coming December.” But he isn’t. He died in 1827, though his music obviously lives on.
I guess the question is: what are we honoring when the person in question is no longer with us? His or her memory, of course. But I do that every day, anyway. I can’t avoid it. I write in a room that my dad — an advertising man, Horatio Alger biographer, and host of a radio author interview show — created as a shrine to himself.
It’s filled floor to ceiling with photographs of him from adolescence through old age, sometimes in the company of celebrities, many of them long forgotten. When we repainted the room recently and removed his framed photographs I took snapshots so that I could return them to their exact locations when the work was done.
Also, I’m working on a memoir based on my mother’s diaries — she documented every day of her life from 1939 when she immigrated to the United States ahead of World War II through the late 1970’s — that is making me see my parents’ marriage through fresh eyes. In other words, I think about my father a lot.
But what obligation do we owe the dead, if any? (I’m starting to think I should have issued one of those increasingly common trigger warnings: this story contains a discussion of death. Some readers might find the content unsettling.)
Perhaps sparked by that conversation with my brother about my dad’s dates I mentioned the cemetery where he resides in Westchester, alongside my mother and a dozen other relatives. Jamie confessed that as intrigued as he is by human longevity he has little interest in visiting our parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles at the family plot.
I’m more tempted if only because our route from New York City upstate along the Saw Mill Parkway takes us within minutes of the cemetery. Unfortunately, the urgency of daily life always seems to interfere and we continue on our way without pausing. We only seem to visit when it comes time to bury another family member. But since my mother commandeered the final grave when she left us in 2019 we no longer have that excuse.
My wife is luckier. She can wave to her parents from the car when we’re in Long Island since their graves are located in their cemetery’s front row, overlooking a well-traveled road.
I also tracked down the cemetery where my father’s parents and grandparents are buried in Queens, N.Y., and visited them in 2016. It was probably the first time in decades anybody had paid his or her respects. The plots were gently overgrown and the Manhattan skyline beckoned in the distance.
The experience was simultaneously moving and sobering.
Sobering, not just in the conventional sense of death’s finality, but also because our neglect proved that descendants’ attention spans often don’t long outlive our loved ones. Moving because being in their presence and reading the names and dates on their tombstones felt like I was keeping a commitment of some sort and attending a long-delayed family reunion.
Jamie didn’t go into his reasoning for shunning cemeteries. Or if he did I wasn’t paying close attention because we were dining at a new Indian restaurant near his apartment as our waiter warned us that the kitchen was closing shortly and we needed to order. But I think he was saying that cemeteries leave him cold. He doesn’t connect a bunch of buried bones to the vital person he once knew.
There’s probably good reason why our discussion was superseded by our waiter’s admonition. The lesson seemed to be that while we enjoy the gift of life we should embrace it with all possible gusto. By the way, my Aslam Butter Chicken Tikka was excellent and I’m planning to return to the restaurant soon.
Perhaps that’s the best reason to visit the dead. To remind us how brief our own lives are — even those who beat the odds and live for a century — and that we most honor our ancestors by living it to the fullest.