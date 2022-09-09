Ralph Gardner Jr.: Skippy No. 5 has come home at last

GHENT, N.Y. — COVID forced many to delay or forsake funerals and memorial services for loved ones. That included Skippy, my mother Nellie’s fifth and final Boston terrier.
Skippy joined his predecessors at our house last weekend in a brief but moving ceremony that included 11 family members.
Nellie gave all her Boston terriers the same name to outwit mortality. One Skippy blended seamlessly into the next. So inconsolable was she after the death of Skippy No. 1 in Switzerland in 1972 that the only thing capable of coaxing her out of seclusion was the acquisition of a new Boston terrier.
The pets ranged in personality from saintly to surly. Nellie would have disagreed. To her they were all beautiful, well behaved and offered the unconditional love that humans, namely her husband and four sons, failed to provide.
She threw her Boston terrier a birthday party in Italy every summer (just to allay any confusion, Nellie owned them consecutively, not concurrently, from 1963 until her death in 2019), with the event growing more extravagant with each succeeding Skippy.
The party was held on the terrace of the Hotel Des Bains on the Lido, the setting for Thomas Mann’s “Death In Venice.” It featured Bellinis, a birthday cake bearing Skippy’s likeness, and, of course, the birthday boy who arrived on a red carpet. By the late '90s, the party had grown to over a hundred guests, a third of them relatives that had flown in from around the world, and was covered by People magazine.
As a door prize, each well-wisher received an official photograph taken with Skippy. Nellie fervently believed in astrology, so all her dogs were Leos born in August. She considered that to the zodiac’s most sociable sign. And she was probably right because there’s no record of Skippy snapping at any of the children or adults trying to paw him, even by party’s end when there was probably nothing he wanted more than a long walk.
Except that none of the Skippies were housebroken. They relieved themselves everywhere and anywhere, favoring carpets and drapes, whether at home or abroad. Possibly for that reason my brother Jamie tried to convince our mother to consider a cat when Skippy No. 4 passed away. She surprised us by agreeing and he got a kitten she named Cookie from a local animal shelter. She loved her new feline but felt incomplete without another Boston terrier.
Her only fear was that now, well into her 80s, she might predecease Skippy No. 5. Were that to happen she desired the dog be interred alongside her. I pointed out that was impractical — the laws of New York state regarding joint pet and human burial not withstanding — unless they coincidentally happened to die at the same time.
Maria, my mother’s caregiver, offered to adopt both Skippy and Cookie if they outlived Nellie. It also comforted her knowing that Maria’s daughter was studying to be a vet. So it surprised us on the afternoon of my mother’s funeral that Emma, one of her granddaughters, announced that she wanted to take Skippy back to Kentucky where she and her husband, Daniel, lived.
We all thought that was a great idea. As confident as we were of Maria’s compassion for Skippy, she wasn’t family. She also had enough on her plate integrating Cookie into her household. My hunch is that Skippy’s final months were the happiest and most normal of his life. He went for walks rather than going in the pantry on yesterday’s New York Times, as he did when he was being a good boy. He led an active millennial lifestyle instead of spending his days in bed with my housebound mother.
Unfortunately, Skippy didn’t outlive Nellie for long. He was diagnosed with cancer, lost a leg — though that didn’t seem to slow the pet — and died a few months later. Emma maintained custody of his ashes in an attractive wooden box throughout the pandemic but realized that it was only right he eventually be reunited with his forerunners.
They’re all buried at our house in Columbia County with one exception. Skippy No. 1 is interred in Switzerland in his Pan Am carrying case. However, my mother had his tombstone shipped back to the United States after a misunderstanding with the management at the hotel where she stayed for many years and where Skippy was put to rest. They’d had the temerity to turn the alpine meadow where the pooch is buried into a horse pasture.
So Skippy No. 5 took his final trip over Labor Day weekend. My daughter Lucy’s idea was that some of Skippy’s ashes be interred on the property, alongside the headstones of Nellie’s four previous Boston Terriers; or rather three of the four. The remaining ashes would be buried by Nellie's grave in Westchester.
Lucy’s husband, Malcolm, did the digging with the able assistance of Winston Gardner, my nephew Evan and his wife Samantha’s 4-year-old son. There was also a dramatic reading of the epitaphs engraved on the prior Skippies’ memorials and a short prayer was said.
The big challenge now is how best to honor Skippy No. 5 while also considering what my mother would have wanted. The first and most tasteful stone, the Swiss one, simply states “Everybody Loves Skippy,” along with his dates. Skippy No. 2’s “Being with Skippy was the greatest happiness” is still within the bounds of acceptable taste.
By Skippy No. 3 Nellie let her emotions run amok. “He was the love of our life,” the marker states. “Sleep my love until we are together again forever.” It would be hard to top that. But she did. Nellie had a lullaby she crafted and sang to Skippy No. 4 every night chiseled onto his majestic granite slab. All four verses.
Unfortunately, she left no instructions, let alone a dedicated fund, to honor Skippy No. 5. Among the ideas being batted around is a stone sculpture of Skippy, or at least a Boston terrier. Lucy located one online. My mother might have enjoyed that. In fact, I’m sure she would, as long as it was as attractive as Skippy. But it might be too eerie for the rest of us.
I thought a granite bench, where one could meditate upon all five Skippies at once, might be appropriate. But that doesn’t seem to be sparking much enthusiasm. I’m just concerned we might drop the ball.
On the other hand, perhaps it’s appropriate that Skippy No. 5 survive primarily in our memories. Say what you will about my mother and her pets, they left us with lots of memories.